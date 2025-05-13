Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are planning a unique tribute to Virat Kohli during their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Fans are encouraged to wear white jerseys to honour Kohli's Test cricket legacy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans set to honour star batter Virat Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, with a unique tribute during IPL 2025. On Monday, Kohli stunned the Indian cricket fraternity and the cricket community by calling it quits from the longest format of the game ahead of the Test tour of England.

Virat Kohli informed the BCCI about his willingness to step away from Test cricket before announcing his retirement. Though the board reportedly urged the veteran Indian batter to reconsider his decision, given the vitality of the five-match Test series against England, he was firm on his stance, eventually pulling his curtains down on his illustrious career in red-ball cricket after 14 years and 123 matches.

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement came just a few days after Rohit Sharma called time on red-ball cricket after he was sacked from captaincy. Kohli and Rohit already retired from the T20Is after Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year and will only play in the ODIs at international level.

RCB fans to pay tribute to Virat Kohli

As the IPL 2025 is set to resume after a week suspension due to cross border tensions between India and Pakistan, RCB fans are planning to pay special tribute to the star batter Virat Kohli when the team takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17, Saturday.

As per the statement, RCB fans urged everyone to don white jersey to honour the legacy of Virat Kohli in Test cricket and his contribution to India’s rise in the longest format of the game. Fans also stated that the white jerseys can be given away outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in order to raise funds. A plain white shirt would also be preferred rather than India Test jersey, to maintain the simplicity and purity associated with Test cricket and symbolically honour Kohli’s red-ball legacy.

Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest Indian batters in the history of Test cricket. The 36-year-old finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli will play his first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders at iconic stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli has been in an incredible form in the IPL 2025, amassing 505 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 63.12 in 11 matches.

Kohli is one of the strong contenders to win the Orange Cap this season as he is currently fourth on the leading run-getters chart, behind Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), and Shubman Gill (508).

As IPL 2025 set to resume, Virat Kohli will come up with good performances not only to retain his Orange Cap but also playing a role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s quest for the maiden title of the tournament, which has eluded them since the first IPL season in 2008.