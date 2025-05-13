Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. Kohli's Test career saw him achieve remarkable feats, becoming India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

A day after announcing his retirement from the Test arena India's star batter Virat Kohli reached Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday.

The couple call on renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham to seek his blessings. The couple are known to be followers of Swami Premanand Maharaj and have been seen in Vrindavan often.

Kohli's decision to hang his test boots marked an end to an illustrious 14-year-old career which saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents in whites, both as a batter and captain.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

Virat Kohli's journey in Test cricket

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days.

His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. Between 2016 to 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*.

This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings.

His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings. (ANI)





