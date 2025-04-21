Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma was honoured with a stand named after him at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, the decision took by Mumbai Cricket Association in its annual general meeting.

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik lauds Rohit and Suryakumar after win against CSK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): After silencing critics with a sublime unbeaten 76 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma expressed satisfaction with both his return to form and the team's collective effort. He also spoke emotionally about the honour of having a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium -- the ground where his cricketing journey began.

MI secured a dominant nine-wicket win over CSK by nine wickets, after registering four successive losses in their previous encounters against the Men in Yellow. Rohit came good after a form slump, smashing an unbeaten 76* and having a century partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (68*) to chase down 177 runs set by CSK after half-centuries from Shivam Dube (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*).

Rohit Sharma on getting Wankhede honour

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit shared his thoughts on the emotional significance of having a stand at Wankhede named after him, stating, “Looks far away that stand, I enjoyed being out there, for me it is about staying out there and finishing the game, that is what gives me the most satisfaction. We are peaking at the right time, and we have won three games in a row. It is a huge honour; I mentioned it as a young kid. We were not allowed to come to the stadium at some stage. But, having played all my cricket here, and now to have that stand, it is a big honour. Whenever that name comes up, I do not know how to react.”

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) recently held its 86th Annual General Meeting, where it decided to name one of the pavilions of Wankhede Stadium after Rohit Sharma -- now India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning skipper.

Rohit thanks the crowd for their reception

The 'Hitman' also appreciated the warm reception he received from fans, including CSK supporters clad in yellow. He also spoke about his mindset and approach during his knock.

"Those are fans who love cricket (CSK fans who cheered for him), that's what's special about Wankhede, they want to enjoy good cricket and today was a very good game for us. After being here for such a long period of time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. For me, it was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset. It is important, that's how we want to play and plan our innings.

It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing," said Rohit.

On coming in as an impact player during last final overs of CSK's innings before MI's chase, Rohit said, "It is something we spoke about but 2-3 overs does not make huge difference but it is not easy when you have not fielded for 17 overs, that's the thought process but I do not mind that if I my team wants me to come straightaway and bat."

MI registered 4th win on the trot

In the match, a quickfire 32 in 15 balls (four boundaries and two sixes) by teen debutant Ayush Mhatre and fifties from Shivam Dube (50 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (53* in 35 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) powered CSK to 176/5 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) was the top bowler for MI.

During the run-chase, after a 63-run stand between Rohit and Ryan Rickelton (24 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six), Rohit (76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) chasing down the total in 15.4 overs.

With this win, MI climbed to sixth place on the points table, with four wins in four matches, and a total of eight points. CSK, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom, managing just two wins and six losses.