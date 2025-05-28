Rishabh Pant fined Rs 30 lakh for LSG’s third slow over-rate offence as RCB knock them out of IPL 2025 playoffs with record run-chase.

Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday, according to a IPL media advisory.

As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined 30 Lakh. The remaining members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Coming to the match, with a six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow's topsy-turvy IPL 2025 campaign ended on a bitter note in their home den. Churning out five victories out of their eight fixtures and then standing with a solitary win in the last six fixtures ruled them out of the race for the playoffs.

Stand-in RCB captain Jitesh Sharma arguably played the knock of his life and lifted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a handsome victory as they overcame Lucknow Super Giants with a six-wicket triumph in the final group stage game of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Punjab stayed at the top of the standings, while RCB moved to the second spot with two more points. RCB have booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans, who slipped to third, will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

Bengaluru pulled off the third-highest successful run chase in the tournament's history, courtesy of an unbeaten 107-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma. Notably, this was just the third time RCB chased down a 200-plus run target. RCB's six-wicket triumph is the highest total chased in Lucknow.