Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. A post-match handshake between Gill and LSG captain Rishabh Pant went viral, sparking debate online about whether Gill intentionally ignored Pant.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans suffered just their fourth defeat of the IPL 2025 with a 33-run loss to Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.

With a target of 236, Gujarat Titans failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 202/9 in 20 overs, despite firepower innings by Shahrukh Khan (57) and Sherfane Rutherford (38) along with their 86-run stand for the fourth wicket. After Rutherford’s wicket at 182/4 in the 16th over, the hosts’ batting collapsed as they were reduced to 202/9, losing six wickets in just 20 runs, including the crucial dismissal of Shahrukh Khan.

For Lucknow Super Giants, William O’Rourke led the bowling attack with figures of 3/27 at an economy rate of 6.80 in 4 overs. Avesh Khan and Ayush Badoni chipped in by taking two wickets each, while Akash Singh Maharaj picked a wicket in the team’s 33-run win.

Shubman Gill-Rishabh Pant handshake controversy

Gujarat Titans’ defeat to Lucknow Super Giants has been a talking point from the match, but what caught attention was the post-match customary handshakes between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

In a video posted by Indian Premier League on its X handle (formerly Twitter), which later went viral on social media, Gill can be seen Pant shaking hands after the match, but the GT skipper seemed to have quickly moved on to the next player when the LSG captain was keen to exchange a few words. Pant glanced back in Gill’s direction, as it still-mid sentence.

The awkwardness did not go unnoticed by the fans and netizens as many users on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) interpreted that Shubman Gill was actually ‘ignoring’ Rishabh Pant. While others believe that Gill may not have heard Pant clearly or was simply caught in the routine of greeting all players quickly, with no intent to snub.

Here’s how netizens reacted Gill-Pant handshake

The truth behind Shubman Gill’s ignoring Rishabh Pant after a handshake of just a few seconds is clearly uncertain, but the incident received widespread reaction online. There has never been any sort of controversy between two players, as Gill and Pant have often shared mutual respect and camaraderie both on and off the field, making the incident likely a case of misunderstanding or misinterpretation.

Can Gujarat Titans finish the league stage as table toppers?

Despite the defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with nine wins and four losses while accumulating 18 points. The Shubman Gill-led side has one remaining league stage fixture against Chennai Super Kings before they head into playoffs.

Gujarat Titans will aim to finish the league stage of the tournament as the table toppers, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are in a contention and could leapfrog Gujarat Titans if results go their way in the final round of matches. Gujarat Titans win their final league stage fixture and RCB and PBKS win their remaining two matches before the playoffs, GT might still slip to third spot, as RCB and PBKS would finish with a superior points tally of 21, overtaking GT’s 20 despite their win.

If Gujarat Titans want to ensure that they finish at the top of the points table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings must lose at least one of their remaining two matches, allowing GT to secure the No. 1 spot with a win over Chennai Super Kings in their final league game.