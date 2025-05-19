Gujarat Titans will wear lavender jerseys in their May 22, 2025, home game vs LSG to raise cancer awareness. In the 3rd year of this initiative, fans will receive lavender flags and jerseys to promote early detection and quality care.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are once again stepping up to support the fight against cancer, proudly donning special lavender jerseys for their home game on May 22, 2025.

Continuing this novel initiative for the third consecutive year, the Titans aim to raise awareness about the critical importance of early detection and access to quality care for cancer patients, as per a press release from GT.

The match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is going to be a special one as Gujarat Titans plan not only to bat for cancer survivors and patients, but also to unite the fans for the cause by distributing thirty thousand lavender flags and ten thousand lavender jerseys amongst them.

Significance of lavender jersey

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, stated, "This is the third consecutive year Gujarat Titans are batting for the cause of cancer awareness. We are glad to have our fans by our side who have shown consistent support in echoing the message for early diagnosis and pre-emptive care for cancer. On May 22, Ahmedabad will echo the message of solidarity from thousands of spectators in the fight against cancer, as we aim to bring about awareness that cancer, in any form, can be fought and defeated with proper care."

Shubman Gill, Captain of Gujarat Titans, expressed the team's commitment to the cause, saying, "As athletes, we recognise the platform we have to influence change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honouring their resilience. We believe that through awareness and education, we can empower individuals to take charge of their health and contribute to a future where cancer is no longer a formidable foe."

The match presents a unique opportunity for Gujarat Titans' fans and the broader cricket community to unite for this vital cause. This initiative will not only promote awareness about cancer prevention but also encourage lifestyle changes and regular screenings for early detection, nurturing a healthier future for all.