IPL 2025: Players of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians observed a one-minute silence and wore black armbands to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

A somber atmosphere prevailed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday as Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 clash. The match began with a powerful message of unity and remembrance, as both teams and officials paused for a one-minute silence to honour the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a mark of respect, players from both sides, along with the on-field umpires, wore black armbands throughout the game. In a further step to reflect the mood of the evening, organisers decided to suspend all celebratory elements — no fireworks, no cheerleaders — in solidarity with the lives lost.

SRH vs MI: Players observe 1-minute silence - WATCH

"It has been heartbreaking for us as well. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," said SRH captain Pat Cummins, echoing the sentiments shared by MI skipper Hardik Pandya. "We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks," Pandya added before the toss.

On the team front, MI made one change with Vignesh Puthur replacing Ashwani Kumar. SRH, meanwhile, brought in Jaydev Unadkat for Mohammed Shami, who is among their impact substitutes.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.