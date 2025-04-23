English

Rohit Sharma: 10 iconic quotes of MI star batter

sports Apr 23 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
1. ‘Nothing is easy in cricket’

Nothing is easy in cricket. Maybe when you watch it on TV, it looks easy. But it is not. You have to use your brain and time the ball.

2. ‘No substitute to hard work’

No matter how talented you are or naturally gifted you are, there's no substitute to hard work if you got to maintain standards.

3. ‘Comebacks are not at all easy’

Comebacks are not at all easy. After a major surgery, the difficult part is to conquer the inner demons. It's all in the mind.

4. ‘Should not remain in your comfort zone’

You should not remain in your comfort zone; if you want to make it big, you must challenge yourself, get out of your comfort zone, and succeed.

5. ‘Your country, your responsibility’

Every time you play for your country, there is responsibility. But when you are captaining, you can say so; you have to lead from the front.

6. ‘People are impatient’

People are impatient. They want things to happen overnight, and have no idea of the circumstances and situations that can surround an individual at times.

7. Hard work beats talent

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.

8. ‘Success is not final’

Never give up in any situation. Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it's the courage to continue that counts.

9. ‘What is success?’

What is success? Success is about having a positive influence more than it is about accumulating wealth.

10. ‘There are things we control’

There are things we control - but things that are not in control, no point wasting time and energy into that.

