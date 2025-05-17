Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have rejoined the Delhi Capitals squad for the remainder of IPL 2025. Mitchell Starc and Donovan Ferreira are unavailable, while Mustafizur Rahman has received NOC from BCB to join the Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday confirmed that vice-captain Faf du Plessis and middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs have rejoined the squad ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a release from DC.

The franchise has also confirmed that Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira are currently unavailable. Starc is DC's highest wicket-taker so far in the season with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.14.

Delhi Capitals fully respects their decision and extends its support and best wishes for their continued success.

Mustafizur gets NOC from BCB to DC

On the other hand, Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman has been "granted" a no-objection certificate (NOC) on Friday by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to link up with Delhi Capitals (DC) for the period from 18-24 May 2025 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), according to ESPNcricinfo.

The BCB confirmed that Mustafizur would be available for Bangladesh's first T20I against UAE in Sharjah on Saturday before travelling to India.

On Wednesday, DC announced Mustafizur as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Mustafizur IPL career

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62, and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals.

Throughout his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He has played for different franchises in the league, forming a reputation for bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17, Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Currently, DC are placed fifth in the table, having lost four of their last five matches after starting the season with five consecutive wins. (ANI)

