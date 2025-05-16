IPL 2025: 5 bowlers who could replace Mitchell Starc in DC squad

In what came as a massive blow for DC, pacer Mitchell Starc ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after returning to Australia following season’s 1-week suspension.
The Delhi Capitals have not yet announced a replacement for Mitchell Starc, but there are potential bowlers who could replace Australian in the squad.
Ex-MI pacer is a like-a-like replacement for Mitchell Starc, given his ability to swing with the new ball early and deliver economical spells with his left-arm pace.
Ex-LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but he can be roped in as Starc’s replacement, given his proven T20 credentials.
Another player who can come in as Starc’s replacement is New Zealand’s Adam Milne, who has not played in the IPL since 2022 and remains a potent T20 asset with his express pace.
Another player who could replace Starc in the DC squad is Riley Meredith, who picked 16 wickets in the BBL 2025 and has experience of playing IPL across 3 seasons.
Tymal Mills can emerge as an ideal replacement for Starc, given his IPL experience and global T20 success, in addition being a solid option to step up in high-pressure situations.
