IPL 2025: Is Dhoni CSK's back-room decision maker despite handing captaincy to Gaikwad? Here's what he says

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has dismissed speculation that he remains the decision-maker for the team despite handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Instead, the legendary cricketer emphasized that his focus is on adapting his game to "stay relevant" in the evolving landscape of T20 cricket.

Speaking to 'JioStar' after CSK's four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday night, Dhoni discussed team dynamics under Gaikwad, his own form, and the impact of regional commentary on the game.

"Batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection...whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer.

"I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant," Dhoni said.

"The way we played T20 in 2008 and the way we played IPL last year, it's very different. Earlier, there was a lot of turn in the wickets. Wickets were two-paced. Now, India's wickets have become much better; they are more batter-friendly," he explained.

The 43-year-old, who led CSK to five IPL titles before stepping down as captain ahead of the current season, asserted that Gaikwad has been making independent decisions on the field, contrary to speculation about Dhoni's continued influence.

"Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he's very calm, very composed. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership. Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background," Dhoni recalled.

"But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls -- bowling changes, field placements -- were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players," he added.

Dhoni's friendship with Virat Kohli and love for regional commentary

Dhoni also spoke about his long-standing bond with Virat Kohli, stating that their relationship has evolved from a captain-young player dynamic into a close friendship over the years.

"It was always an honest exchange of ideas -- whether a certain approach was right or if an adjustment could have been made. Initially, it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player, but over time, as we kept interacting, we became friends," he said.

"Even today, we share that bond, though there's always a line of respect between a senior and a junior. Now that neither of us is captain, we get more time to talk before matches," he added.

Expressing his appreciation for the IPL broadcasters' decision to introduce regional commentary, Dhoni praised its ability to bring fresh perspectives to the game.

"Listening to commentary gives you an outsider's perspective. It sparks new ideas like 'why don't we try this approach?'...which can then be evaluated based on intelligence and data to see if it fits within the team's strategy," he said.

"I haven't heard a lot of regional commentary, but I know that Bihari (Bhojpuri) commentary is highly energetic. It reminds me of old-school radio commentary, where the commentators were very involved. I find that very interesting," he added.

