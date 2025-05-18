Shreyas Iyer's leadership and performance with Punjab Kings after leaving KKR have impressed Aaron Finch. His adaptation to a new team and consistent batting have been key to Punjab's success this season.

Shreyas Iyer's move to Punjab Kings (PBKS) has proven to be one of the standout stories of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain showcasing remarkable leadership and form in a new environment. His impact has not gone unnoticed, as former Australia skipper and JioStar expert Aaron Finch heaped praise on Iyer's seamless transition and commanding presence.

"He's been fantastic - just as he was at KKR. Shreyas is a terrific young leader," Finch said on JioHotstar.

"Leaving a title-winning side would have hurt, but to carry forward that leadership success into a completely different setup shows his versatility," he added.

Iyer released by KKR despite leading the side to IPL 2024 title win

After leading KKR to the IPL title in 2024, Iyer was surprisingly released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 auction. Punjab Kings capitalised on the opportunity, securing his services for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore, a move that now looks like a masterstroke.

"It's a new team, a new coach, yet he's adapted brilliantly," Finch said.

"His batting, especially away from home, has been top-notch. Overall, he's been excellent for the Kings - both as a leader and a player," he noted.

Under Iyer's calm and assured leadership, Punjab Kings have shed their past inconsistencies and found a renewed sense of purpose and direction. With a playoff spot still within reach, they will face the already-eliminated Rajasthan Royals in the sweltering heat of Jaipur on Sunday, a crucial test in their march towards the playoffs.

Punjab Kings on the verge of playoffs qualification

Punjab needs two victories to stay in the hunt for its maiden IPL title. Third-placed PBKS will resume its campaign against the beleaguered Rajasthan, which is threadbare at the second-bottom spot in the points table.

Punjab is bereft of the Australian pair of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis since the resumption of the tournament.