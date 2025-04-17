New Delhi: Mitchell Starc's brilliance in the 20th over took the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match to the first super over in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Starc discussed his final over performance, and highlighted his clear execution and the importance of luck. He acknowledged RR's unexpected batting lineup choice in the super over and expressed satisfaction with his team's ability to chase down the target despite a no-ball.

"(On the final over) Just backed my execution, running in with a clear plan. Sometimes it comes off; a bit of luck goes a long way. It was a fantastic game, happy to get on the right side. I've played long enough for everyone to know what I'd do, but if I execute, then I know I'll get by. A bit of luck goes a long way. (On RR's choice of batters for the Super Over) It was a bit of a surprise to see left-handers come in with my angle as the ball was tailing back in. Got one wrong there with the side line no-ball, but we had the batting depth then to chase that down," Mitchell Starc said in the post-match presentation.

Starc praises DC team atmosphere

He also praised the team atmosphere and highlighted the good mix of youth and experience. He commended Axar Patel's leadership, Kuldeep Yadav's performance, and the experience of Stubbs and KL Rahul.

"(On team atmosphere) Good mix of youth and experience here. Axar is leading us well. Kuldeep has been fantastic. Stubbs and KL are very experienced as well. We are having a lot of fun, success helps that as well," he added.

RR required nine runs from the last over. Starc bowled a brilliant over, giving only eight runs, hence the match went to a super over. In the Super over, RR finished with 11 runs, setting a target of 12 runs for DC.KL Rahul and Trishan Stubbs came to bat for DC, and Sandeep Sharma was bowling the super over for RR. Rahul and Stubbs finished the match in 4 balls. Starc finished with 1/36 and was awarded Player of the match for his outstanding display of bowling in the death and super over.