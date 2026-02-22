Tripura is set to launch the 1st Tripura State Games 2026 on Sunday, an event organised by the Tripura Olympic Association to promote grassroots sports. CM Manik Saha will inaugurate the games at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Agartala.

Tripura is set to script a new chapter in its sporting history with the inauguration of the 1st Tripura State Games 2026, scheduled to be held on Sunday, at the prestigious Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Agartala. Organised by the Tripura Olympic Association, the State Games mark a significant milestone in promoting sports and athletic excellence across the state and are aimed at strengthening grassroots-level sporting culture.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inaugural Ceremony and Dignitaries

The event will be formally inaugurated by Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, reflecting the state government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent. Tinku Roy, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Tripura, will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The inaugural function will witness the presence of a distinguished gathering of ministers, senior officials, sports administrators, and security chiefs. Among the Guests of Honour are Biswajit Shil, Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad, and Dipak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA. Special guests expected to attend include MLA Mina Rani Sarkar; Dr. P. K. Chakravarty, Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Tripura; John F. Kharshiing, Working President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association and Co-Chairman of the Meghalaya State Planning Board; Barmang Tago, Secretary General of the Arunachal Olympic Association and Member of the Arunachal Human Rights Commission; Ratan Saha, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Tripura Olympic Association; Sukanta Ghosh, Secretary of the Tripura Sports Council; L. Darlong, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports Department; Anurag Dhankar, Director General of Police, Tripura; Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, Inspector General of the BSF Tripura Frontier; and Brigadier Nishant Chandal, Deputy Inspector General of the Assam Rifles.

The ceremony will also be graced by Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri awardee and internationally acclaimed gymnast, marking a proud moment for the state's sporting fraternity.

Aims and Future Vision

The 1st Tripura State Games 2026 is expected to bring together athletes from across districts, offering them a competitive platform at the state level. The initiative aims to identify emerging talent, promote grassroots sports development, and prepare athletes for national-level competitions.

With active support from the state government and collaboration among various sports bodies, the State Games are poised to become a landmark annual event in Tripura's sporting calendar. The inaugural ceremony is expected to be a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and youth empowerment, reflecting the state's growing aspirations in the national sporting arena.