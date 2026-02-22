Tennis legend Rohan Bopanna wished the unbeaten Indian cricket team the best for their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against South Africa. India topped Group A with four wins against USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna wished "all the best" to the Indian cricket team for their super eight openor against South Africa in the T20 World Cup to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India won all their matches in the group stage and finished at the top of the table in group A with 8 points.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I wish the Indian cricket team all the very best. It's one of the biggest events when we play for India, and nothing bigger than the World Cup. The Indian team is doing fabulously well, and I wish them the very best today against South Africa. I'm sure they'll do really well," Bopanna told reporters.

India's Path to the Super Eight

The Men in Blues have been brilliant throughout the tournament so far, defeating all of their opponents. In the first match of their campaign against the USA, Team India registered a hard-fought victory against the USA to kick their T20 World Cup title defence off on a positive note. While the USA lost the match by 29 runs, they did not give in and gave the defending champions a proper fight.

In their second fixture against Namibia, a blazing 24-ball 61 by Ishan and a 28-ball 52 by Hardik took India to 209/9 despite a four-fer from skipper Gerald Erasmus. India were challenged by Namibia well in the powerplay, as the visitors ended that phase at 57/1. From there, Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in two overs), Axar Patel (2/20 in three overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/21 in four overs) turned the tide in India's favour, skittling Namibia out for 116 runs in 18.2 overs.

In the next match, a knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo on Sunday. After a fantastic 77 from Ishan Kishan that took India to a fighting 175/7, two wickets each from Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

A brilliant all-round performance from Shivam Dube and a fine spell from Varun Chakravarthy helped India end the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup unbeaten, with a 17-run win over a valiant Netherlands at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. With this win, India make it four wins in four matches in the group stage and head into the Super Eight with winning momentum.

Also, special prayers were offered at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj for Team India's victory as they face South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8s. (ANI)