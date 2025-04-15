IPL 2025: Karun Nair to Deepak Chahar - 6 players who can make comeback to Team India
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has witnessed several experienced consistent performances in their bid to make a comeback into Team India. Take a look at players who are striving hard to make their return to national side.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a platform for players to showcase their talent and skills, often igniting the hopes of earning an India call-up.
In the ongoing IPL 2025, the youngsters have been making headlines with their fearless performances, while there are certain experienced players who are carrying fire in their belly and consistently delivering their performances in a bid to wear the India jersey once again. The seasoned campaigners are using this opportunity to stage a comeback into the national team.
Here are 6 players who can make comeback to Team India
1. Karun Nair (DC)
Karun Nair has been on redemption since the last domestic season as he looks to break into the India squad again after he was ignored by the selectors for over seven years following his triple century against England in the 2016 Chennai Test. After piling up runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha, Karun Nair has continued his impressive run of form in his first outing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, where he played a brilliant knock of 89 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. However, his effort went in vain as DC lost by 12 runs against MI. However, Nair’s performance hogged the spotlight and reaffirmed his ability to perform consistently. If Karun Nair performs consistently in remaining matches of the ongoing IPL season, he can get closer to making a national comeback.
2. Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Ishan Kishan has been out of BCCI selectors radar after he was removed from the players’ contract list for not adhering to the board’s direction to play domestic cricket in January last year. He was not included in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. In the ongoing IPL season is a perfect opportunity for SRH batter to make a comeback into the Indian team. Ishan Kishan has been enduring inconsistent performance after a brilliant century in SRH’s opening match against Rajasthan Royals, as his scores read 0, 2, 2, 17, and 9 in the next five matches. However, if Ishan regains his form and delivers consistent performance in the upcoming matches of IPL 2025, he can grab the attention of selectors and make his way back into the Indian team.
3. Mohammed Siraj (GT)
Mohammed Siraj has been putting up his best performance in the IPL 2025 in order to make his comeback to Team India. Siraj was surprisingly dropped from the India squad for the Champions Trophy. It was a big setback for him as he has been one of the key pacers for Team India alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami since his debut in a Test match against Australia in 2020. In the ongoing IPL season, the 31-year-old has been breathing fire for Gujarat Titans as he has picked 10 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 20.40 and an economy rate of 8.50 in 6 matches. Siraj will look to continue to deliver his best in order to make India comeback.
4. Shardul Thakur (LSG)
Shardul Thakur has been out of the India squad across all formats since December 2023. Thakur toiled hard in domestic cricket, especially taking 51 wickets across two Ranji Trophy seasons, but not enough for the selectors to notice his efforts. However, the 33-year-old has been in top form with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants, with 11 wickets in seven matches. Thakur went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but LSG picked him as a replacement for Mayank Yadav for the initial phase of the ongoing season. He has emerged as the lead pacer and is expected to make a strong case for a national recall with his consistent performances in the upcoming matches.
5. Deepak Chahar (MI)
Deepak Chahar’s injuries prevented him from making a comeback to Team India since his last international appearance in December 2023. In the IPL 2024, Chahar was ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. His recurring injuries on his hamstring have kept him out of action for an extended period. In the IPL 2025, Deepak Chahar is looking sharp and fit as he is leading Mumbai Indians’ pace attack alongside Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahar has picked six wickets at an average of 30.40 and an economy rate of 10.13 in five matches. He is one of the reliable bowlers for MI in the powerplay. If he performs well in the upcoming matches without any injuries, Deepak can earn back his place in the Indian team.
6. Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has been out of selectors radar after a poor debut Test series against England last year. Despite having a good season in IPL last year, amassing 395 runs in 15 matches, Patidar was included in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The 31-year-old will be eager to make his return to Team India with his performance in the ongoing IPL season. In IPL 2025, Patidar has amassed 186 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 37.20 in six matches. If Patidar leads RCB to IPL title win while continuing his solid run of form, it will put him back in contention for the national selection.