India's elite boxing team, including Nikhat Zareen, has reached Mongolia for a training camp ahead of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026. The crucial event serves as a qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

India's elite men's and women's boxing contingent has arrived in Mongolia to begin an intensive pre-tournament training camp ahead of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 11, 2026. The first batch of boxers, comprising prominent pugilists Preeti (54 kg), Harsh Choudhary (90 kg), Jadumani Singh (55 kg), Sachin (60 kg), Deepak (70 kg), Ankushita Boro (65 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70 kg), Jaismine (57 kg) and Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), along with members of the support staff, has reached the host nation and will begin their acclimatisation phase.

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Indian Contingent's Training and Arrival Plan

The Indian contingent will train alongside participants from other countries as they gear up for the crucial continental event, which will see the winners secure direct qualification for the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games later this year. The second batch of athletes and support staff is scheduled to depart for Mongolia on March 15 to join the camp.

Sparring Partners to Bolster Preparations

Along with the main contingent, the second-ranked boxers in the Olympic weight categories and the first-ranked boxers in the non-Olympic weight categories have also joined the camp to provide quality sparring and strengthen the team's preparations. They will train with the squad during the build-up phase and are scheduled to return to India on March 28, 2026. (ANI)