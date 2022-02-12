  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ashwin's CSK return wish squashed by Rajasthan Royals

    Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    In what could be a major upset for Chennai Super Kings fans, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Speaking on 40 Shades with Ash on his YouTube channel in December 2021, Ashwin had expressed his desire to return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if given a chance but added that it all depends on the IPL auction dynamics. Proclaiming his love for the so far MS Dhoni-led franchise, Ashwin wished he could return to the team where he has spent most of his IPL career.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of Indian players sold; remained unsold

    "CSK is a franchise close to my heart; for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home, right?," the Tamil-Nadu born spinner had said.

    However, Ashwin, who started his career with CSK in 2009, had admitted that he would love to come back home, but it depends on the auction dynamics. "I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game. There are ten teams coming up with ten different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction," the spinner had remarked.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of overseas players sold; remained unsold

    Ashwin made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on April 18, 2009, at Newlands, Cape Town. In the 2010 and 2011 IPL seasons, he picked up 13 and 20 wickets, respectively, which helped CSK bag two consecutive IPL titles. Ashwin was drafted into Rising Pune Supergiant after CSK's ban from IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He missed the 2017 season owing to a sports hernia. However, he made a comeback into IPL 2018, where Kings XI Punjab bought him for Rs 7.6 crore and became captain of the KXIP franchise. In 154 IPL matches, Ashwin has scalped 138 wickets with an economy rate of 6.87. Overall, Ashwin has taken 145 wickets in 167 IPL matches at an economy rate of 6.91.

