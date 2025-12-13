Paris Olympics medalist Aman Sehrawat (61kg) and world champion Antim Panghal (55kg) won gold at the National Wrestling Championships in new weight classes. Aman, who was previously suspended for being overweight, dominated his bouts in Ahmedabad.

Aman Sehrawat's Dominant Performance

Paris Olympics medalist Aman Sehrawat and world championship medalist Antim Panghal secured the top prize at the National Wrestling Championships held at Ahmedabad, though in unfamiliar weight divisions.

Paris 2024 bronze medalist Aman competed in the 61 kg freestyle wrestling event instead of his usual 57 kg class, as he did not want to cut weight for the national event, as per Olympics.com. Also, Aman, India's youngest Olympic medalist, was disqualified from the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia this year after he was overweight at the weigh-in. He was initially handed a one-year suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), but it was later lifted to allow him to compete in Ahmedabad. Aman outclassed Nikhil 10-0 in the final at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, having earlier outdone Adhit Narayan 12-1 and then Lalit 10-0 in the quarter-finals. Aman won the semifinal clash against Anuj Kumar 13-2, despite a bandaged, bleeding eyebrow.

Sehrawat on Wrestling's Future

Following his match, Aman spoke to ANI about the recently launched Wrestling Premier League, the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be hosted by India, and veteran wrestler Vinesh Phogat reversing her retirement for the LA 2028 Olympics. "It feels great...WPL seems like a next-level competition. Such a good stadium and facilities are being provided to us. The preparations are progressing well. The future of wrestling in 2028 looks promising with a decision like WPL. We will get good competition, and we will take note of what we are lacking," he said. On the 2030 Commonwealth Games, he said, "Wrestling has not been included in the 2026 edition. We will work hard toward 2030. I have not participated in even one Commonwealth. I will definitely play one in my wrestling career." The wrestler also hailed Vinesh's decision to reverse the retirement, saying, "Her decision is good. She should prepare well, and we have high hopes for a medal in the 2028 Olympics."

Other Key Winners at the Nationals

Under-23 world champion captured the men's 65 kg title, beating Vishal Kaliraman 10-0 in the final. Vicky, the Asian U23 gold medalist, secured the 97 kg title.

Two-time world champion Antim also competed in the 55 kg class instead of her usual 53 kg class, choosing not to cut weight for the season-ending competition. In the quarterfinals, she downed Hansika 8-0 and outclassed Ahilya Shinde 14-8 in the semi-finals and defeated Jyoti 5-0 in the final. All of Antim's major accomplishments have come in the 53 kg division, despite having competed in the 55 kg division previously.

Also, Manisha Bhanwala, the Asian champion in the 62 kg division, cut down her weight to compete in the 57 kg division and beat Neha Sharma 2-1 to emerge the winner.

Coming to the women's 68 kg final, Olympian Nisha Dahiya beat Shristi to claim the gold.

The event is the first major national competition after the 2024 Olympics and will conclude on Sunday with Greco-Roman events scheduled for the final day. (ANI)