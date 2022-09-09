Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning

    The Indian Olympic Association is facing a governance issue without a president. Consequently, the International Olympic Committee has demanded that IOA holds its elections by December or face suspension.

    IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) served a final warning to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to "resolve its governance issues" and conduct the elections by December. Failing to do so would prompt the world sports body to ban India. On Thursday, the IOC executive board in Lausanne also chose not to identify any "acting/interim president" following Narinder Batra's ouster as the IOA president, stating that it would deal with Rajeev Mehta (secretary general) as the primary contact point.

    "... in view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases, (IOC Executive Board) took the decision... to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to address and resolve its governance issues to the satisfaction of the IOC, in the interest of sport and the athletes," said IOC in a letter issued to IOA.

    ALSO READ: Narinder Batra resigns as IOA, FIH president citing 'personal reasons'; gives up IOC membership

    "...and operate properly through its governing bodies, i.e. the Executive Committee and General Assembly, and fulfil its obligations, in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the letter further read.

    The IOC letter was issued by James McLeod (Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations), which additionally clarified: "During this transition period, and given that the IOC does not currently recognise any 'interim/acting president' of the NOC of India, the NOC Secretary General will serve as the main point of contact to coordinate the next steps with the IOC, in close consultation and in agreement with the NOC Executive Council and General Assembly."

    ALSO READ: Delhi HC orders Narinder Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief

    The IOC also communicated that its Executive Board holds the right to take further action during any given stage, depending on how the situation develops. The IOC also postponed its earlier session to be held in Mumbai in May 2023. "In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session that is due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023 is postponed until September/October 2023," the letter continued.

    "Depending on the decisions that will be taken during the IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated," further added the letter.

    ALSO READ: Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG

    The IOC voiced that to agree on a productive resolution and launch a roadmap leading to the IOA elections, it would organise a joint meeting with the parties concerned later this month in Lausanne. "In view of the above, we propose to organise a joint meeting on 27 September 2022 in Lausanne and my colleague J r me Poivey, Associate Director, NOC Relations Department, will revert to you and all concerned parties accordingly for the details of this meeting," McLeod conveyed.

    The IOC also threatened to suspend the IOA if it failed to conduct the election as soon as possible. The IOA elections were due to be held last December. However, the amendments in the poll process barred it from taking place. Last December, the IOA started a six-member committee to examine its constitution's modifications before elections, aligning it with the National Sports Code.

    ALSO READ: IOA President Narinder Batra under CBI lens over misuse of Hockey India fund

    In May, Batra was dismissed as the IOA chief after the Delhi High Court abolished his post of 'life member' with Hockey India (HI). He had contested the IOA elections through that post and had even won the apex body elections in 2017. Batra later resigned as the IOA President. After the High Court removed him, Batra stated as he announced his decision that he would not be contesting the IOA elections.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli century helps India blaze through Afghanistan, Twitter enthusiastic-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant kissing moment-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant-kissing moment

    football epl english premier league 2022-23 Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic-ayh

    Graham Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea head coach; fans optimistic

    football After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat snt

    After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat?

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film RBA

    Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Kohinoor Crown to go to Camilla suggests report gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Kohinoor Crown to go to Camilla, suggests report

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena Kapoor to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes RBA

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes

    Picture Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look RBA

    Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

    Akshay Kumar Net Worth: Check out 'Khiladi' annual salary, earns, cars and more RBA

    Akshay Kumar Net Worth: Check out Khiladi Kumar's annual salary, earns, cars and more

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon