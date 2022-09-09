IOC demands IOA to hold elections by December, issues suspension warning

The Indian Olympic Association is facing a governance issue without a president. Consequently, the International Olympic Committee has demanded that IOA holds its elections by December or face suspension.

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) served a final warning to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to "resolve its governance issues" and conduct the elections by December. Failing to do so would prompt the world sports body to ban India. On Thursday, the IOC executive board in Lausanne also chose not to identify any "acting/interim president" following Narinder Batra's ouster as the IOA president, stating that it would deal with Rajeev Mehta (secretary general) as the primary contact point.

"... in view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases, (IOC Executive Board) took the decision... to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to address and resolve its governance issues to the satisfaction of the IOC, in the interest of sport and the athletes," said IOC in a letter issued to IOA.

ALSO READ: Narinder Batra resigns as IOA, FIH president citing 'personal reasons'; gives up IOC membership

"...and operate properly through its governing bodies, i.e. the Executive Committee and General Assembly, and fulfil its obligations, in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the letter further read.

The IOC letter was issued by James McLeod (Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations), which additionally clarified: "During this transition period, and given that the IOC does not currently recognise any 'interim/acting president' of the NOC of India, the NOC Secretary General will serve as the main point of contact to coordinate the next steps with the IOC, in close consultation and in agreement with the NOC Executive Council and General Assembly."

ALSO READ: Delhi HC orders Narinder Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief

The IOC also communicated that its Executive Board holds the right to take further action during any given stage, depending on how the situation develops. The IOC also postponed its earlier session to be held in Mumbai in May 2023. "In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session that is due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023 is postponed until September/October 2023," the letter continued.

"Depending on the decisions that will be taken during the IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated," further added the letter.

ALSO READ: Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG

The IOC voiced that to agree on a productive resolution and launch a roadmap leading to the IOA elections, it would organise a joint meeting with the parties concerned later this month in Lausanne. "In view of the above, we propose to organise a joint meeting on 27 September 2022 in Lausanne and my colleague J r me Poivey, Associate Director, NOC Relations Department, will revert to you and all concerned parties accordingly for the details of this meeting," McLeod conveyed.

The IOC also threatened to suspend the IOA if it failed to conduct the election as soon as possible. The IOA elections were due to be held last December. However, the amendments in the poll process barred it from taking place. Last December, the IOA started a six-member committee to examine its constitution's modifications before elections, aligning it with the National Sports Code.

ALSO READ: IOA President Narinder Batra under CBI lens over misuse of Hockey India fund

In May, Batra was dismissed as the IOA chief after the Delhi High Court abolished his post of 'life member' with Hockey India (HI). He had contested the IOA elections through that post and had even won the apex body elections in 2017. Batra later resigned as the IOA President. After the High Court removed him, Batra stated as he announced his decision that he would not be contesting the IOA elections.

(With inputs from PTI)