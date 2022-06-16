Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG

Violent e-games like PUBG is turning out to be a bad influence on Indian society. Meanwhile, IOA chief Narender Batra has clarified that it has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games.

E-sports has taken the globe by storm, including India. However, of late, the introduction of some violent games, like PUBG, has caused uproar around the world. Even in India, it has generated an upheaval, as the players happen to be engaging in heinous activities, including crimes like murder. While games like PUBG have been banned in India, gamers are finding loopholes to get access to the game. The addiction to such violent games has been referred to as a severe problem by health experts. Meanwhile, there were also rumours that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had sought an answer from the Information and Technology Ministry and IOA about the games getting downloaded illegally.

However, replying to the same, IOA Chief Narinder Batra has denied giving any recognition to such games and noted, “No, IOA doesn’t give any recognition, which is against the country and the law. We don’t allow them to promote any violent games. Yes, that’s true that E-sports came to us, but we haven’t given them any recognition.”

When asked about the letter being sent to IOA, Priyank Kannongo (NCPCR chairman) told ANI, “Yes, we have written a letter to IOA also, and we want a detailed answer from them. If they claim that they haven’t given any recognition to PUBG, they have to brief us in a written manner. We also want an answer from the IT Ministry. These kinds of games should be banned as they make our children violent. It is a grave issue which has to be dealt with carefully.”

There have been some disturbing criminal cases related to PUBG. One of the incidents that came forward was a 16-year-old boy in Lucknow shooting his mother after being denied to play the game. He later locked his sister inside a room and sat with his mother’s dead body while continuing to play the game.