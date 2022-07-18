Narinder Batra resigns as IOA, FIH president citing 'personal reasons'; gives up IOC membership

In three separate letters, Narinder Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively citing 'personal reasons'.

Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as President of International Olympic Association (IOA) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH), and also gave up his membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively.

In the letter addressed to IOA Executive Board, Batra said, "Dear board members, due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of president for which I was selected in 2017. Thank you for your support and guidance."

Batra's letter to IOC President read, "Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of IOC member. Thank you for your support and guidance."

"Dear board members, due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH. Thank you for your support and guidance," read the 65-year-old's letter to International Hockey Federation's Executive Board.

Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.

(With inputs from PTI)