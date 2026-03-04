Carlos Alcaraz has stretched his winning streak to 12 matches in 2026, chasing a third Indian Wells title after triumphs at the Australian Open and Qatar Open.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz believes controlling his emotions has been the secret of his unbeaten start to 2026 as he chases a third title of the year at Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old Spanish star made history in Melbourne last month with victory at the Australian Open, becoming the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam.

He followed that up by pocketing the Qatar Open and arrives in California on the back of 12 straight wins since the turn of the year.

Alcaraz, who is targeting a third Indian Wells title after wins in 2023 and 2024, says he is not dwelling on Novak Djokovic's record 41-match winning streak from 2011.

"Obviously I know that 41, Novak holds the record," Alcaraz told reporters on Tuesday. "You don't realize how difficult it is until you're chasing that.

"When you're on 12 wins, it's like (winning) four or five more tournaments, the biggest tournaments in the world. You realize...how impressive it is."

Alcaraz, who has already amassed seven Grand Slam titles, puts his recent success down to learning to keep his temperament in check.

"I think on the court I just I control my emotions even better," Alcaraz said.

"I would say that was the key of, you know, the good level of tennis that I have been playing lately...I just control myself, and in a calm place I can find the solutions and I can go through.

"When I was getting mad or when I was playing bad or whatever, I just found the right way again, because I was calm."

