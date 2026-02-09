An International Olympic Academy (IOA) delegation met IOA President PT Usha to praise the relaunch of the National Olympic Academy of India and the appointment of Olympians Usha and Gagan Narang to lead it, reinforcing Olympic education.

A delegation from the International Olympic Academy (IOA), led by Director Makis Asimakopoulos and Head of NOAS/NOCs Relations Alexandra Karaiskou, held an official meeting with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha at the IOA headquarters in New Delhi.

IOA Applauds Relaunch and Athlete Leadership

According to a release, the delegation congratulated the IOA on the reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India, which was formally relaunched on January 9, recognising this decision as an essential institutional step towards strengthening the Olympic Movement in India through education, values-based leadership, and long-term capacity-building.

The delegation also welcomed the appointment of Olympians PT Usha as Chairperson and Gagan Narang as Director of the National Olympic Academy of India, highlighting the importance of athlete leadership in advancing credible, inclusive and athlete-centred Olympic education initiatives.

Deepening Collaboration for Olympic Education

The meeting, held in the presence of Raghuram lyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Olympic Association, reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening Olympic Education in India and to further integrating the Indian National Olympic Academy within the global Olympic education framework.

Discussions focused on developing structured Olympic Education programmes with clearly defined outcomes, educator capacity-building, youth engagement, and international knowledge exchange.

Emphasis on Governance and Values

Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the National Olympic Academy as the central intellectual and educational institution of Olympism in India, supporting good governance, ethical leadership and sustainable sport development in line with the long-term priorities of the Olympic Movement.

Both institutions reiterated their shared responsibility to safeguard Olympic values, including ethics, fair play, respect, inclusion and integrity, as essential to the credibility and trust of sport.

Key Priorities for Development

Athlete welfare education, covering mental health, safeguarding, anti-doping and transition beyond competitive careers, was identified as a priority area, alongside the meaningful involvement of athletes in educational programmes and governance processes.

Youth engagement and leadership development were recognised as key pillars for ensuring the long-term relevance and sustainability of the Olympic Movement in India.

Framework for Future Growth and Support

The meeting also highlighted the importance of preserving and documenting India's Olympic history and sporting heritage, while ensuring diversity and representation across regions, genders and sporting disciplines.

The International Olympic Academy reaffirmed its readiness to support the Indian National Olympic Academy through institutional exchanges, joint programmes and participation in international sessions. Both organisations agreed on the importance of a clear long-term strategic framework, supported by sustainable funding models, transparent governance and measurable outcomes, to ensure the continued development and impact of the National Olympic Academy of India. (ANI)