Focused on securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, Neymar Jr. is weighing his next career move as his Santos contract ends. A transfer to Inter Miami to join former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is emerging as a serious possibility.

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr is laser-focused on one mission: securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup. But to make that dream a reality, the 33-year-old knows he needs consistent game time and a carefully planned next move.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recovery and Contract Uncertainty at Santos

Neymar has been on the road to recovery at Santos following an injury that has kept him out of action since mid-September. With his contract at the Brazilian club set to expire at the end of the year, speculation about his next destination is intensifying.

According to reports from Spanish outlet SPORT, a transfer to Inter Miami is being seriously considered. The MLS club already boasts veteran superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and with two roster spots still available for the 2026 season, the timing appears ideal for Neymar to join his former Barcelona teammates in Florida.

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has publicly acknowledged Neymar's World Cup aspirations, stating:

"We haven't discussed an extension yet, but it's a priority because Neymar wants to play in the next World Cup."

Career Defined by Elite Clubs

Over the course of his illustrious career, Neymar has represented some of football's biggest names-Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and most recently, a stint in Saudi Arabia. However, a return to European football now appears increasingly unlikely as he shifts focus toward maintaining peak fitness and match sharpness ahead of what could be his final World Cup appearance.

For Neymar, 2026 isn't just another tournament-it's a last chance to leave his mark on football's biggest stage.