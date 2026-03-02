Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Match' for his decisive 2/36 spell in India's Super 8 victory over the West Indies. Fielding coach T. Dilip praised his composure, while Bumrah lauded contributions from his teammates.

India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Match' award following his side's win in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies.

Bumrah was adjudged the 'Impact Player of the Match' after a decisive spell that restricted the West Indies to a chaseable total on Sunday in a virtual knockout fixture at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bumrah returned figures of 2/36 from his four overs; he struck twice, removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase to shift momentum firmly in India's favour.

Coach and Player Reactions

India's fielding coach T. Dilip presented him the award and lauded the team's collective intensity while singling out Bumrah for his composure in decisive phases. "Brilliant stuff, brilliant effort, well done. We're a gun team, and today we showed with our intent what it means to be that. That's what the play was today. Today's game reminds me of my favourite quote: 'The strength of the team is each individual, and the strength of each individual is the team.' Today, we represented that through care and belief every time we did that. Outstanding efforts. The impact player goes to someone who owns the big moments most of the time with his calm face and deadly execution. He's none other than Jasprit Bumrah," T. Dilip said in a video posted by BCCI.

Bumrah also lauded Shivam Dube's two boundaries in the 19th over after India successfully chased down a mammoth target of 196 runs in a must-win game. He also felt that Tilak Varma played a great knock. "Thank you so much. Special mention to Dube as well-the two fours that he hit didn't let the pressure come into our team. So yeah, special mention to him. Tilak also played a great knock, not taking away anything from him. But yes, come the big day, we're off to get together and hopefully do well in Mumbai. Cheers," Bumrah said.

How the Match Unfolded

In the match, West Indies posted 195/4 after opting to bat, powered by contributions from Chase (40), Hope (32), Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Bumrah, who returned figures of 2/36.

In reply, India overcame an early setback before a series of partnerships guided them home. Sanju Samson played a key role in the chase, stitching crucial stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, as India sealed a five-wicket victory to progress further in the tournament. (ANI)