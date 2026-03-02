PM Modi likened India-Canada ties to T20 cricket at a CEOs forum, calling for fearless partnerships. He met Canadian PM Mark Carney. While Canada lost its T20 World Cup matches, Yuvraj Samra became the youngest to score a World Cup century.

PM Modi's T20 Analogy for Business Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while addressing the India-Canada CEOs Forum, drew parallels between T20 cricket and business partnerships between the two nations. PM Modi praised Canada's ICC Men's T20 World Cup participation and emphasised India's readiness for fast-paced, fearless collaborations with Canada to drive mutual growth, inviting CEOs to join India's development journey.

At the India-Canada CEOs Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Some of you must be watching cricket. We were all delighted to see Canada play in the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in India. Just like in T20 cricket, with fast decisions, fearless talks, and match-winning partnerships, India and Canada will shape the future together. With this resolve, I invite all of you to join India's development journey."

Sharing my remarks during the India-Canada CEOs Forum. https://t.co/dAtRq5byeZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2026

Bilateral Talks

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi.

Canada at the T20 World Cup

In the ongoing T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Canada had a tough outing. It was placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. Canada failed to grab any points in the group stages as they lost all four of their fixtures. However, they played competitive cricket against New Zealand and the UAE, showing their talent and skills.

Yuvraj Samra: A Standout Performer

Yuvraj Samra was the standout performer for Canada in the tournament with 144 runs in four fixtures under his belt at an average of 36.00, including a majestic hundred against New Zealand. Samra became the youngest men's cricketer to slam a century across World Cups in any format of the game at the age of 19 years and 141 days.

In 19 T20Is for Canada since his debut in 2025, the left-hander has scored 569 runs in 18 matches at an average of 37.93 and a strike rate of 161.18, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 110. (ANI)