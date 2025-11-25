Indian women's blind cricket team won the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup 2025, defeating Nepal by seven wickets. Team member Deepika TC expressed pride, thanking CABI and the government for their support. CABI officials also lauded the win.

Indian women's blind cricket team member Deepika TC expressed joy after she led the team to the historic Blind Women's T20 World Cup 2025 win. Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) General Secretary Shailendra Yadav and Chairman Mahantesh G.K. also expressed pride over the team's victory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Dominant Performance in Final

India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the tournament final in Colombo to clinch the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. India's bowling attack delivered an excellent performance, restricting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs. In response, India's batters cruised through the chase, bringing up 100 runs within the first 10 overs.

'We feel very proud'

Deepika expressed pride in the team's performance, appreciating the support from CABI, the Samarthanam (Trust for the Disabled) and the Karnataka government, and mentioning that PM Modi also congratulated them. "We feel very proud. Our girls played very well... The CABI (Cricket Association for the Blind in India), the Samarthanam, and the Karnataka government all supported us. PM Modi also congratulated us. We are very happy...," said Deepika while speaking to ANI.

CABI Officials Laud Historic Victory

CABI General Secretary Shailendra Yadav highlighted the team's warm welcome by the Karnataka CM, their upcoming felicitation by the sports minister and the financial support announced by the Karnataka government for each player. General Secretary of CABI, Shailendra Yadav, says, "It is a great privilege... They have already received a welcome from the Karnataka CM. From here, they are going directly to the sports minister's house, where he is holding a felicitation program... The Karnataka government has announced financial support for each player...," the CABI General Secretary said.

CABI Chairman Mahantesh G.K. said it's a proud moment, praising the girls for making India proud and noting the country's positive response to their victory. "It is a very happy moment. The way the entire India has responded to the victory of our girls, they are really impressed... Our girls have made India proud...," the CABI Chairman said. (ANI)