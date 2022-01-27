Indian hockey great and 1964 Olympic gold-winning captain Charanjit Singh passes away; netizens mourn

Charanjit Singh played hockey for India and helped India win the Olympic bronze in 1964. He passed away at 90 on Thursday. Netizens have mourned the loss of a legend.

In a sad day for Indian hockey, former legend Charanjit Singh passed away on Thursday. He was 90. He represented India at the Olympics and even won the gold medal during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Following his demise, the Indian hockey and sports fraternity, along with the netizens, mourned the loss.

Charanjit passed away due to a cardiac arrest at his residence in Una, Himachal Pradesh. He would have been 91 next month, while he is survived by his daughter and a couple of sons. He has suffered a heart attack five years back and had since been paralysed. Speaking to PTI, his son VP Singh stated that the Olympian used to walk with the help of a stick before his health deteriorated of late.

ALSO READ: FIH brings in new penalty-corner rule

Charanjit was also a member of the 1960 Rome Olympics, where the team won the silver medal. He also helped the side win the silver during the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. His wife had passed away 12 years ago, while his elder son happens to be a Doctor who is currently based in Canada.

His elder son was taking his care and was by his side when Charanjit breathed his last. His daughter is married and is based in New Delhi. On Thursday evening, his last rites will be performed in Una. Union sports minister Anurag Thakur mourned his demise and applauded his laurels in his legendary career.

ALSO READ: Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick, ball' as party symbol

"The demise of former Indian hockey player and captain Shri Charanjit Singh ji, born in Una, Devbhoomi Himachal, is sad. Your death is a great loss to the sports world. Under the leadership of Charanjit ji, the Indian team won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. He had exceptional talent in sports," Thakur wrote on Twitter.

"He was honoured with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri for his remarkable contribution. Your life is an inspiration to young players. May God give strength to the loved ones to bear this sorrow and place the virtuous soul at his feet. Peace", added Thakur.