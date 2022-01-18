  • Facebook
    FIH brings in new penalty-corner rule

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    The FIH has brought in a new penalty-corner rule. The players defending the corner can wear protective equipment even outside the circle.

    In a tweak of rules in the sport of hockey, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has brought in a new law considering the penalty-corners. The new regulation states that while defending the corner, the players can keep wearing their protective equipment even outside the circle. However, they should remove it within the 23-metre area. Until now, the players had to remove their protective gears while defending right after the attacking swipe was taken.

    “Rule 4.2 has been changed to allow for defending players using Penalty Corner protective equipment to continue to play the ball outside the circle after an interception during the taking of a penalty corner. Players can now continue to run with the ball while keeping their protective equipment on. Still, they must remove that same equipment immediately after, at the first opportunity to do so and always inside the 23m area,” Jon Wyatt (FIH Sport Director) confirmed in a statement.

    In another change, the FIH tweaked the rule involving the aerial balls. Earlier, receiving an ariel ball directly was considered illegal, while now, the players have been given some leverage regarding the same. “Rule 9.10 was changed to allow for the playing of what is commonly referred to as Aerial Balls. The previous text did not cover for the possibility for players to safely intercept a falling ball, which is now seen as both legitimate and positive to the development of the game,” the statement added.

    The implementations of the new rule are in effect from January 1, 2022. The FIH has immediately asked national associations to introduce the new law in the domestic circuits. “National Associations have the discretion to decide the date of their implementation at the national level, based on their domestic seasons,” concluded Wyatt.

