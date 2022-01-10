  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick, ball' as party symbol

    The Election Commission of India released the calendar for the forthcoming assembly elections in five states earlier this week: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab.

    Punjab Election 2022 Amarinder Singhs Punjab Lok Congress gets hockey stick ball as party symbol gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 7:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Captain Amarinder Singh's newly established political organisation Punjab Lok Congress was allocated a 'hockey stick and ball' as the party's electoral emblem on Monday (January 10) ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The former Punjab Chief Minister's party announced the news on Twitter. PLC stated, "I am pleased to inform you that the Punjab Lok Congress has obtained its Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball."

    Concerning the Punjab Lok Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the opposition party in November 2021 due to a conflict with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, the politician founded his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and stated that it will run in elections alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amarinder Singh met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the possibility of the two parties forming an alliance. Captain Amarinder Singh stated after a good conversation, "We're ready, and we're going to win this election. Seat sharing will be handled on a seat-by-seat basis, with winnability taking precedence. We are confident in our ability to win this election."

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    The Election Commission of India released the calendar for the forthcoming assembly elections in five states earlier this week: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab.
    From February 10 to March 7, the assembly elections will be held in seven rounds. Punjab will hold elections on February 14, according to the timetable.

    Also Read | Punjab Congress has maximum engagements and reach in digital space, claims Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Actor Sonu Sood sister Malvika Sood joins Congress Navjot Singh Sindhu CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joins Congress

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies will face no connectivity issues gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies, will face no connectivity issues

    UP Election 2022: 55 companies of paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Muzaffarnagar - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 55 companies of paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Muzaffarnagar

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath led BJP panel to meet today to decide candidates for first phase gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP panel to meet today to decide candidates for 1st phase

    Punjab Election 2022 Sanyukt Samaj Morcha rules out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha rules out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party

    Recent Stories

    Grateful Novak Djokovic thanks fans for support after visa row; hopes to compete in Australian Open 2022-ayh

    'Grateful' Novak Djokovic thanks fans for support after visa row; hopes to compete in Australian Open 2022

    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride drb

    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride

    Punjab Election 2022 Actor Sonu Sood sister Malvika Sood joins Congress Navjot Singh Sindhu CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joins Congress

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies will face no connectivity issues gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies, will face no connectivity issues

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon