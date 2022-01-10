Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick, ball' as party symbol

The Election Commission of India released the calendar for the forthcoming assembly elections in five states earlier this week: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh's newly established political organisation Punjab Lok Congress was allocated a 'hockey stick and ball' as the party's electoral emblem on Monday (January 10) ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The former Punjab Chief Minister's party announced the news on Twitter. PLC stated, "I am pleased to inform you that the Punjab Lok Congress has obtained its Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball."

Concerning the Punjab Lok Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the opposition party in November 2021 due to a conflict with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, the politician founded his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and stated that it will run in elections alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amarinder Singh met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the possibility of the two parties forming an alliance. Captain Amarinder Singh stated after a good conversation, "We're ready, and we're going to win this election. Seat sharing will be handled on a seat-by-seat basis, with winnability taking precedence. We are confident in our ability to win this election."

From February 10 to March 7, the assembly elections will be held in seven rounds. Punjab will hold elections on February 14, according to the timetable.

