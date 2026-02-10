Aakash Chopra has questioned BCCI’s decision to place Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh in Grade C contracts despite their consistent performances. He also raised concerns over Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav missing out on Grade A.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has criticized the BCCI’s latest central contracts list for 2025‑26, questioning the placement of key performers in lower categories. His remarks came after star all‑rounder Axar Patel was relegated to Grade C despite being India’s T20I vice‑captain and a crucial contributor in recent tournaments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chopra took to social media to express his displeasure, writing: “Axar Patel ko aur kya karna hoga to get what he deserves? Three‑format player. Vice‑captain in one format. Grade‑C??”

Axar played a vital role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, averaging under 20 with the ball and over 20 with the bat. He also impressed in ODIs last year, averaging over 36 with the bat and picking up 11 wickets in 11 matches. His recent performance against USA in the 2026 T20 World Cup opener, where he scored 14 runs and claimed two wickets, further highlighted his value.

Chopra also voiced concern over Arshdeep Singh’s Grade C placement. The left‑arm pacer is India’s leading wicket‑taker in T20Is with 120 scalps in 77 matches. He was the highest wicket‑taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 17 wickets and has become a regular in India’s ODI side.

The former opener questioned the logic behind excluding other regular performers from Grade A. He pointed out that while Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja were placed in the top category, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav were only given Grade B contracts.

Chopra posted: “If Jadeja and Gill are in Grade‑A, why aren’t Hardik, Rahul and Kuldeep?? Even Arshdeep shouldn’t be in Grade‑C.”

Hardik remains a key figure in India’s white‑ball squads, Rahul is a permanent fixture in Tests and ODIs, while Kuldeep has been part of all three formats despite occasional omissions from the playing XI.