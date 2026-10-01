India reached the Asian Games 2026 final after a 124-run win over Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 80 off 46 balls rescued India from early trouble at No.5, earning widespread fan praise before the gold medal clash against Pakistan.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan displayed his supreme clutch credentials during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday, October 1.

The Men in Blue advanced to the final following a 124-run win over Sri Lanka. After posting a total of 169/7, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 80-run knock and a quickfire 21-ball 38 by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 45 in 9.5 overs. Nuwanidu Fernando (15) was the only Sri Lankan batter to have registered a double-digit score.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/7), Axar Patel (2/8), and Abhishek Sharma (2/2) led a clinical bowling demolition alongside tidy spells from the rest of the attack, completing suffocating Sri Lanka’s run chase and sealing a dominant victory to secure India's spot in the gold medal match.

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Ishan Kishan’s Knock Rescues India from Early Trouble

Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were instrumental in dragging India out of the early-match quagmire. After Sooryavanshi unleashed his firepower and played a quickfire knock at the top, the responsibility fell on Ishan to anchor the middle overs.

Walking out to bat at No.5 instead of his usual spot at the top of the order, the dynamic left-hander adjusted brilliantly to the team’s requirements, proving once again why he remains one of the most reliable anchors in high-stakes fixtures.

Despite running short of partnerships, as Shreyas Iyer (13), Axar Patel (8), Tilak Varma (2), and Shivam Dube (3) were dismissed cheaply, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter kept his calm and farmed the strike masterfully, spearheading the tail and steering India to a haven before unleashing a brutal assault in the final overs.

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Ishan Kishan’s knock can be divided into two phases. In the first 26 balls, Ishan Kishan scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 161.59 before accelerating dramatically in the death overs to hammer his final 20 deliveries for 38 runs, finishing with an 80 off 46 balls.

His knock consists of 5 sixes and 4 fours, which means Ishan Kishan scored 46 runs through boundaries, leaving the remaining 34 runs to be scampered through hard-running singles and doubles in between the carnage.

Fans Hail Kishan’s Clutch Knock On A Tough Pitch

Ishan Kishan’s rescue act on a tough pitch where other batters, except for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, struggled to get going, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing his composed yet aggressive knock.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Kishan for stepping up under pressure and delivering a crucial knock when India needed him most, with some calling him a ‘clutch player’ and the ‘most dependable batsman’ in tough situations. Another fan described his innings as a ‘knock for the ages,’ while one hailed him as the ‘Lion of Indian cricket.’

Another section of fans highlighted Kishan’s ability to deliver in pressure situations, with one saying, ‘When in crisis, call Ishan Kishan,’ while others praised his adaptability after being moved down to No.5.

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Meanwhile, Team India will face Pakistan in a Gold Medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3.

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