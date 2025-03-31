MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Knight Riders lose openers early

7:17 PM IST

Eoin Morgan and Nick Knight: We have an absolute belter here. We have a beautiful covering of grass and underneath it's really hard, it means it's a batter's paradise. I'm looking forward to the spin twins, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. The better bowlers always find a way to defend on these kind of surfaces.

But, the faster and faster you bowl, the farther you will travel. You are playing dead-centre of the ground and you have options to play with. The shortest boundary is 54m, it gets longer as you move across the ground. A bouncer is a good option to surprise batters and to not allow them to line you up,