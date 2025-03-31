MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Knight Riders lose openers early

MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Sunil Narine departs early
WICKET! An early fall of wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders as Sunil Narine (0) was removed by Trent Boult. Boult steams in and bowls a 136.2kph pitched up ball on middle and generates a good amount of away swing, Narine once again exposes his stumps as moves leg-side in the process to play an expansive shot but his bat is nowhere near the ball as he swings aimlessly at it.
Score: KKR - 1/1 after 1st over (de Kock 1, Rahane 0)
MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Eoin Morgan and Nick Knight give update on pitch
Eoin Morgan and Nick Knight: We have an absolute belter here. We have a beautiful covering of grass and underneath it's really hard, it means it's a batter's paradise. I'm looking forward to the spin twins, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. The better bowlers always find a way to defend on these kind of surfaces.
But, the faster and faster you bowl, the farther you will travel. You are playing dead-centre of the ground and you have options to play with. The shortest boundary is 54m, it gets longer as you move across the ground. A bouncer is a good option to surprise batters and to not allow them to line you up,
IPL 2025: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah on road to make a comeback; Begins bowling at NCA (WATCH)
Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from a back injury, was seen bowling at the NCA, raising hopes for his return in the IPL 2025.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Hardik Pandya: We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come in. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks comes back and we have a debutant - Ashwani Kumar.
Ajinkya Rahane: We wanted to bowl first as well but I was confused looking at the wicket, generally Wankede is a good batting surface so I feel it's a good toss to lose. There's a little breeze going on, no dew factor to deal with. We will look to post a good total on the board and I have confidence in our bowlers to defend. We are playing good cricket, every games gives a good opportunity to play good cricket. Lovely ground, we are looking to play good cricket. Sunil comes in in place of Mooen.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthu
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (WK), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl
Mumbai Indians will kick off their first home match of the season by bowling first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to head
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are squaring off for the 35th time in the history of IPL. In their last 34 encounters, MI emerged victorious on 23 occasions, while KKR won 11 matches. In the last IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders won both away and home matches against Mumbai Indians.
𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 🔛, 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗵𝗲𝗱𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 🏟#MI gear up for their first home game this season, but #KKR have plans of their own! 🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2025
Who are you backing tonight?#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @mipaltan | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/EHMSkLq0x9
MI vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell