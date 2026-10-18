India's 168-member contingent aims for about 100 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, says Para Athletics Head Coach Satyanarayana. The team, featuring stars like Sumit Antil and Pramod Bhagat, is confident and well-prepared.

India is targeting around 100 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, with Para Athletics Head Coach Satyanarayana expressing confidence in the contingent’s preparation, determination and ability to deliver a strong performance as the Games officially open in Japan on Sunday. India has fielded a 168-athlete contingent for the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event, being held from October 18 to 24. The Indian team will compete across 11 sports, aiming to build on its historic performance at the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023, where India secured a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze, to finish fifth in the overall standings, as per a release.

Coach Confident of Achieving 100-Medal Target

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Satyanarayana said the Indian athletes were in positive spirits and eager to translate their preparation into results, with para athletics expected to play a significant role in India’s medal campaign. “We are targeting around 100 medals for India, and we believe our athletes have the ability and determination to achieve this. Para athletics will be a crucial part of our medal campaign. We are expecting to win six medals in athletics tomorrow, including two to three gold medals. Nishad Kumar is also looking in good shape, and we are expecting him to deliver his personal best and potentially break the Games record. These are important opportunities for us to make a strong start to our campaign. The competition will be tough, with some of the best athletes from across Asia participating, but our athletes are well prepared and focused on performing to their potential, winning medals and making the country proud,” said Satyanarayana, Head Coach of Para Athletics.

Positive Environment Boosts Morale

“The athletes are extremely happy with all the arrangements here in Nagoya. The facilities, accommodation and overall support have helped create a positive environment for the team. The athletes are comfortable, motivated and focused on their events. There is a great sense of confidence within the contingent, and everyone is looking forward to giving their best for the country,” he added.

Star Athletes Lead India's Charge

India’s para-athletes have increasingly established themselves on the international stage, with the contingent combining experienced medal-winners with emerging talent looking to make their mark at a major continental event. The Indian contingent features several prominent names, including javelin thrower Sumit Antil, para-badminton champion Pramod Bhagat, para-shooter Avani Lekhara, para-archer Sheetal Devi and sprinter Simran Sharma. Their performances, alongside those of athletes across the 11 disciplines, will be central to India’s ambitions over the coming week.

Games Officially Commence with Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony will take place today at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, bringing together athletes and delegations from across Asia for the official start of the Games. Para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and para-athlete Simran Sharma will carry the Indian flag at the ceremony, leading the contingent into the continental sporting showcase.

With the opening ceremony marking the beginning of a week of competition, India’s athletes will look to carry the momentum of their preparations into the arena. The athletics events beginning tomorrow will provide an early opportunity for India to build momentum, with the team aiming not only to add to its medal tally but also to strengthen the country’s position as a leading force in Asian para sports. (ANI)