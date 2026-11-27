Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda secured semi-final spots at the Syed Modi India International 2026, guaranteeing an Indian finalist in the women's singles category after their respective quarter-final victories in Lucknow.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Young Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda set up an all-Indian women's singles semi-final clash at the Syed Modi India International 2026 after winning their respective quarter-final matches here on Friday. Second seed Tanvi fought hard to overcome Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in a contest lasting one hour and three minutes, according to Olympics.com. The 21st-ranked Indian maintained her composure in the deciding game to seal her place in the last four. It was her second victory in as many senior meetings against Pratiwi, having also defeated the Indonesian in the final of the 2025 Denmark Challenge.

Third seed Unnati also had to work hard for her quarter-final victory, overcoming compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in an encounter that lasted one hour and 17 minutes. The win was particularly significant for Unnati as she registered her first victory over Anmol, having lost their only previous meeting at the Hylo Open last month. The two Indians will now face each other for a place in the final, ensuring the hosts will have representation in the women's singles title clash.

In the other half of the draw, top seed Riko Gunji of Japan defeated India's Tasnim Mir 21-11, 21-11 to advance to the semi-finals. She will take on Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong, who also progressed to the last four. India's challenge in men's singles ended after Tushar Suveer suffered a 19-21, 21-19, 21-9 defeat against Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo. The home challenge in men's doubles also came to an end, with third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun losing 10-21, 21-12, 21-13 against Thailand's seventh-seeded pair of Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga. In women's doubles, top seeds and defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semi-finals after receiving a walkover from France's seventh-seeded pair of Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante. However, India's Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam bowed out after losing 13-21, 21-12, 20-22 to Ukraine's third seeds Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr. India also enjoyed success in mixed doubles, where Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan registered a convincing 21-8, 21-14 victory over compatriots Viraj Kuvale and Rutaparna Panda to enter the semi-finals. (ANI)