Indian squash athlete Ayaan Vaziralli secured his first Professional Squash Association Tour title in Doha, defeating Egypt's Hassan Menshawy 3-1 in a spirited comeback final at the QSF 5 Challenger event on Thursday.

Doha [Qatar], November 27 (ANI): India's Ayaan Vaziralli clinched his maiden Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title after producing a spirited comeback to defeat Egypt's Hassan Menshawy 3-1 in the final of the QSF 5 Challenger here on Thursday. The top-seeded Indian, ranked 173rd in the world, recovered from a game down to beat fourth seed and world No. 216 Menshawy 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-2 in the summit clash, according to Olympics.com.

The 20-year-old made a slow start as Menshawy took control of the opening game with some aggressive play. However, Vaziralli responded strongly in the second game, finding his rhythm and improving his court coverage to level the contest. The Indian then edged a closely fought third game to take the lead before dominating the fourth 11-2 to seal the title in convincing fashion.

Vaziralli was the only Indian squash player competing in the tournament in Doha and enjoyed an impressive run, dropping just two games throughout his campaign. He began with a comfortable 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-5) victory over Qatar's Talal Al-Badr in the pre-quarter-finals before thrashing Pakistan's Xavier John 11-1, 11-3, 11-1 in the quarter-finals. The Indian faced a tougher challenge in the semi-finals against Qatar's Youssef Farag but prevailed 3-1 (12-10, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5) to book his place in the title clash.

The triumph comes as a significant boost for Vaziralli, who had endured a difficult spell on the circuit over the past two months. He suffered first-round exits at the Chicago Open in October and the London Open earlier this month, besides making a second-round exit at the QSF PSA Copper last week. He had also failed to progress beyond the second round in three HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour events held in India earlier this year.

Vaziralli had recently reached the quarter-finals of the national squash championship in Mumbai, and his Doha triumph marks an important milestone in his career as he looks to establish himself on the international circuit. Squash is also set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.