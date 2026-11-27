Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana 2026' mascot, inspired by the blackbuck. 18,000 athletes will compete in 30 sports across 11 cities, with the state-level games starting in Rohtak on December 8.

Chandigarh [India], November 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday unveiled the official mascot of 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana 2026', with around 18,000 athletes set to compete across 30 sports in 11 cities of the state. The mascot, inspired by the blackbuck, the state animal of Haryana, represents the state's identity and reflects the agility, alertness and determination of sportspersons.

Announcing the launch, Saini said the unveiling marked the beginning of a new chapter in Haryana's sporting journey, with the state-level competitions scheduled to commence in Rohtak on December 8. "I am delighted that you have all gathered here today from various fields. I also extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the unveiling of the mascot for 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana'. This day marks a truly glorious and energetic new chapter in the history of sports in Haryana. We are gathered here for the unveiling of the mascot for the state’s most prestigious sports competition—'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana 2026'. The state-level competitions for this 'Mahakumbh' are set to begin in Rohtak on the 8th of December," CM Saini said.

The chief minister said Haryana had consistently produced talented athletes who had brought recognition to the state and the country through their performances at national and international competitions. "Haryana’s soil is brimming with sporting talent. Our athletes have brought honour to the state across the country and around the world through their hard work, discipline and grit," he said in a post on X.

Saini also highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide opportunities to emerging athletes, reiterating its commitment to identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. The initiative is part of the state's broader sporting vision, with the government aiming to prepare athletes capable of winning medals at major international competitions, including the Olympics. "Our goal is for Haryana’s athletes to bring glory to the tricolour on international stages while fulfilling the vision of Mission Olympics-2036," he said.

Haryana has established itself as one of India's leading sporting centres, particularly in wrestling, boxing and athletics, with its athletes making significant contributions to the country's performances at major international events. Through Khel Mahakumbh 2026, the state government aims to provide a competitive platform to young athletes, identify promising talent and further strengthen Haryana's sporting ecosystem. (ANI)