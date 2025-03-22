Lifestyle

Protein is vital for building and repairing tissues, including muscles, skin, and organs. It plays a key role in producing enzymes, hormones, and other essential body chemicals.

Importance of protein

Protein supports muscle growth, boosts metabolism, and aids in weight management. It also strengthens the immune system, ensuring the body stays healthy and resilient.

Chickpeas:

Chickpeas contain about 8 grams of protein per half cup and are great in salads, soups, or as hummus.

Paneer (Cottage Cheese):

Paneer offers 12 grams of protein per half cup and is versatile for both savory and sweet dishes.

Pumpkin Seeds:

Pumpkin seeds provide 8.5 grams of protein per ounce and are perfect for adding to oatmeal, salads, or smoothies.

Almond Butter:

Almond butter contains 7 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons and is a delicious spread or smoothie ingredient.

