India's No. 1 para TT player Nurjahan Noorali Jamani will compete in Finland from August 28-30, aiming to build on her quarterfinal finish in Kazakhstan. She is targeting a win to boost her ranking and qualify for the 2026 Asian Para Games.

India's No. 1 para table tennis player Nurjahan Noorali Jamani will look to build on her strong showing in Kazakhstan when she competes at the ITTF World Para Future Lahti 2026 in Finland from August 28 to 30 at the Pajulahti Olympic Training Centre.

The World No. 27 reached the quarterfinals at the ITTF World Para Future Aktobe in Kazakhstan, narrowly missing a place in the last four by just two points. The result underlined her steady progress as she prepares for another crucial ranking event, according to a release.

Building Confidence and Aiming High

"Reaching the quarterfinals in Kazakhstan and coming so close has given me a lot of confidence going into Finland. I want to build on that performance and go even further. My goal is to win the tournament. Adani Sportsline's support has been instrumental in helping me compete consistently at the highest level, and I am truly grateful for it," said Nurjahan.

Eyeing Asian Para Games Qualification

Ranked No. 8 in Asia in her class, Nurjahan is targeting a place among the continent's top six players to secure qualification for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan later this year.

A Remarkable Rise

Diagnosed with polio at the age of five, Nurjahan returned to competitive table tennis in 2022 and has since enjoyed a remarkable rise. She successfully defended her title at the UTT Para Senior National Championship 2025-26 in Indore after winning the UTT National Para Table Tennis Championship, performances that helped her become India's No. 1 player in her category, the release said.

With qualification for the 2026 Asian Para Games at stake, every ranking tournament is crucial for her. A strong performance in Lahti would strengthen Nurjahan's position in the Asian rankings and move her closer to representing India in Japan. (ANI)