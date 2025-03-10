India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Shreyas declines Roger Binny's gesture to put winners' coat on him; See Pic

Shreyas Iyer seemingly declined BCCI president Roger Binny's offer to put the Champions Trophy winner's coat on him, sparking debate online.

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Shreyas declines Roger Binny's gesture to put winners' coat on him; See Pic HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has allegedly denied the BCCI president Roger Binny’s gesture to put white winners coat on him during the Champions Trophy 2025 presentation ceremony after the thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. 

Team India successfully ended their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final. With a target of 252, India chased it down with an over to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the batting with a much-needed and brilliant innings of 76 off 83 balls. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel contributed to India’s run-chase significantly with an innings of 48, 34*, and 29.

Ravindra Jadeja had a small cameo in India’s run-chase as he hit the winning four to take the team past the finishing line. Every player of the Indian team ecstatically and jubilantly celebrated the team’s victory. During the presentation ceremony, every player was called up on the stage to don the special Champions Trophy winners’ coat before lifting the trophy. 

However, when Shreyas Iyer's turn came, he politely declined Roger Binny’s gesture to put the winners’ coat on him, and instead he took it himself. The picture went viral on social media. 

Viral Pic: Shreyas Iyer’s declining Roger Binny’s gesture 

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, the fans and netizens began to speculate about the reason behind Shreyas Iyer declining Roger Binny’s gesture to put white winners’ coat him. Many slammed him for calling it disrespectful towards the BCCI president, while others defended him by saying that BCCI mistreated him by removing him from central contract list of players.

Here’s how netizens reacted 

Shreyas Iyer was removed from the BCCI contract list for players after failing to adhere to the selectors’ direction to play domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy last year. After a successful Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign last year, the 30-year-old made his comeback to Team India after over a year for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. In the three ODIs against England, Iyer had a good outing as he amassed 181 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60.33 in three matches. 

Also read: India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps wins hearts (WATCH)

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Shreyas Iyer emerged as the highest run-getter for India, aggregating 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.06 in five matches. His best performance came against New Zealand in the final group stage of the tournament, scoring 79 off 98 balls to help India post a respectable total of 249/9, which was successfully defended by Indian bowlers by bundling out New Zealand for 205. 

‘Feeling ecstatic’: Shreyas Iyer

Speaking on winning his first ICC trophy, Shreyas Iyer expressed his happiness and feeling overwhelmed by looking at the dressing room. He further spoke about his ability to thrive in pressure situations. 

“Feeling ecstatic, it’s ineffable, hard to say it in words to be honest. My first ICC trophy, I’m quite overwhelmed looking at each and everyone in the dressing room. The way we have turned up towards this tournament and the way we have progressed, it’s been great.” the 30-year-old said. 

“To be honest, I love to go under pressure, whenever there's a challenge, I feel like I thrive under pressure and I love this moment.” he added.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Jadeja, Harshit and Arshdeep do 'gangnam style' dance after thrilling win (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Hats off to Captain...' congress leader Shama Mohamed praises Rohit Sharma after India's historic Champions Trophy win anr

'Hats off to Captain...' Shama Mohamed praises Rohit Sharma after India's historic Champions Trophy win

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma brushes off retirement speculations after India's title win (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma brushes off retirement speculations after India's title win (WATCH)

NBA: Top Reasons Why Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Faces of the League Right Now

NBA: Top Reasons Why Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Faces of the League Right Now

NBA: Reasons Why the Dallas Mavericks Season Is Spiraling Out of Control

NBA: Reasons Why the Dallas Mavericks’ Season Is Spiraling Out of Control

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit and Kohli achieve joint-record after title win against New Zealand HRD

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit and Kohli achieve joint-record after title win against New Zealand

Recent Stories

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophy telangana tunnel 10 march 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 10: Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of one worker found

Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya anr

Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya

AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard iwh

AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard

Holi brings economic cheer! Trade to surpass Rs 60000 crore this year; check details AJR

Holi brings economic cheer! Trade to surpass Rs 60,000 crore this year; check details

West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 10: Scorching temperatures expected soon? Check forecast HERE ATG

West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 10: Scorching temperatures expected soon? Check forecast HERE

Recent Videos

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon
Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Video Icon
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon