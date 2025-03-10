India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Shreyas declines Roger Binny's gesture to put winners' coat on him; See Pic

Read Full Article

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has allegedly denied the BCCI president Roger Binny’s gesture to put white winners coat on him during the Champions Trophy 2025 presentation ceremony after the thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Team India successfully ended their 12-year Champions Trophy title drought with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final. With a target of 252, India chased it down with an over to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the batting with a much-needed and brilliant innings of 76 off 83 balls. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel contributed to India’s run-chase significantly with an innings of 48, 34*, and 29.

Ravindra Jadeja had a small cameo in India’s run-chase as he hit the winning four to take the team past the finishing line. Every player of the Indian team ecstatically and jubilantly celebrated the team’s victory. During the presentation ceremony, every player was called up on the stage to don the special Champions Trophy winners’ coat before lifting the trophy.

However, when Shreyas Iyer's turn came, he politely declined Roger Binny’s gesture to put the winners’ coat on him, and instead he took it himself. The picture went viral on social media.

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, the fans and netizens began to speculate about the reason behind Shreyas Iyer declining Roger Binny’s gesture to put white winners’ coat him. Many slammed him for calling it disrespectful towards the BCCI president, while others defended him by saying that BCCI mistreated him by removing him from central contract list of players.

Shreyas Iyer was removed from the BCCI contract list for players after failing to adhere to the selectors’ direction to play domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy last year. After a successful Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign last year, the 30-year-old made his comeback to Team India after over a year for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. In the three ODIs against England, Iyer had a good outing as he amassed 181 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60.33 in three matches.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Shreyas Iyer emerged as the highest run-getter for India, aggregating 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.06 in five matches. His best performance came against New Zealand in the final group stage of the tournament, scoring 79 off 98 balls to help India post a respectable total of 249/9, which was successfully defended by Indian bowlers by bundling out New Zealand for 205.

‘Feeling ecstatic’: Shreyas Iyer

Speaking on winning his first ICC trophy, Shreyas Iyer expressed his happiness and feeling overwhelmed by looking at the dressing room. He further spoke about his ability to thrive in pressure situations.

“Feeling ecstatic, it’s ineffable, hard to say it in words to be honest. My first ICC trophy, I’m quite overwhelmed looking at each and everyone in the dressing room. The way we have turned up towards this tournament and the way we have progressed, it’s been great.” the 30-year-old said.

“To be honest, I love to go under pressure, whenever there's a challenge, I feel like I thrive under pressure and I love this moment.” he added.

