Former national champion Trupti Murgunde lauded India hosting the 2026 BWF World Badminton Championships as a proud moment for the nation's sports fraternity, reflecting the country's growing stature in the global badminton community.

'A Proud Moment for Indian Sports': Trupti Murgunde

Former national champion and Dhyan Chand Awardee Trupti Murgunde called India hosting the 2026 BWF World Badminton Championships a proud moment for both the badminton community and Indian sports. Recalling the 2009 edition in Hyderabad, she said the tournament reflected India's growing stature in world badminton, remembering how even Chinese players had begun taking notice of Indian stars such as Saina Nehwal and others. Scheduled from August 17 to August 23 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Championships will feature participation from over 55+ countries with nearly 800 players, marking the event's return to India after 17 years and its first-ever staging in the national capital. "I think it's absolutely a proud moment for all of us--the badminton fraternity for sure, but at the same time, for the entire Indian sports fraternity. It's a very proud moment because it is happening after 17 years. As you said, I did participate in the earlier edition, which was held in 2009 in Hyderabad... And I was just sharing some memories of that--how in 2009, during a practice session, the Chinese players were actually coming and asking us, 'Who's Saina? Who's Shruti? Or who this or that one was. Which wouldn't have been the case otherwise. It used to be the other way around, where we would go and look for those players, because that is how things were back then, " Murgunde told ANI.

BAI Details Preparations for 'Prestigious Event'

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra described the 2026 BWF World Badminton Championships as a prestigious event and said preparations are well underway following a successful test event. He credited the Sports Ministry and SAI for upgrading the venue, adding that the tournament will feature players from 56 countries, with 11 Indian entries qualifying for the World Championships. "It's a very prestigious event, and we are very happy. We had done a test event, so we know now where we had to work. And now, I think after 15 or 20 days, we will invite you, and we will show you what happened, what it was, and what it is now. The Sports Ministry and SAI have worked very hard, and now you will see a new look. There are a total of 56 countries, 461 players, and roughly 150 to 160 officials. From India, as seen in our anthem, 11 entries have qualified for the World Championship," Mishra told ANI.

Highlighting the scale of the event, BAI Joint Secretary Omar Rashid said the BWF World Badminton Championships in New Delhi will attract the world's best shuttlers, with over 400 players and hundreds of support staff and officials expected during the week-long competition. "The BAI already organised this event in Hyderabad about seven to ten years back. After that, the BAI is going to organise the World Championship again, this time in New Delhi. Most of the top players are going to participate here. Almost 400-plus players, along with technical officials including physios and doctors, will be assembled here by the time of the semifinals. This event will be held from 17th August to 23rd August. 23rd August will be the final day for the World Badminton Championship," Rashid told ANI.

Home Advantage a Boost for Players, says Gopichand

Indian national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand welcomed India's hosting of the 2026 BWF World Badminton Championships, calling it a significant moment for the sport. He said the World Championships and the upcoming Asian Games will be crucial for Indian badminton, expressing confidence that strong medal contenders and the advantage of home support will boost India's chances. "I'm very happy that at this moment in time, Delhi can host this prestigious event... We have the World Championships followed by the Asian Games, so the next two months are going to be very critical for Indian badminton. To have Sindhu reach the finals of Japan, and to have Lakshya, Ayush, Satwik, and Chirag--these are some really good medal contenders. To go into the big games with such contenders, I think, is great. I'm sure the home conditions, the home crowd, and the support and familiarity would definitely help the players," Gopichand said.

PV Sindhu to Lead 10-Member Indian Squad

Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu will spearhead a 10-member Indian contingent at the BWF World Championships 2026. India will field two direct entrants in each category. In men's singles, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty qualified, while Sindhu will be joined by rising talent Unnati Hooda in women's singles. India's top-ranked entry is the men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who qualified fourth overall, with Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun taking the second men's doubles spot. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, ranked 30th, lead India's challenge alongside Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi. In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto qualified 21st, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde claimed the second Indian spot.

Several Indian shuttlers, including world championship medallists Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, feature on reserve lists. (ANI)