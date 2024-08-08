India bags Paris Olympics bronze: Harmanpreet's gesture towards Sreejesh echoes Kohli-Tendulkar 2011 moment

In a thrilling display of grit and determination, the Indian men’s hockey team secured their second consecutive Olympic bronze by defeating Spain 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the Paris Games 2024 on Thursday.

In a thrilling display of grit and determination, the Indian men’s hockey team secured their second consecutive Olympic bronze by defeating Spain 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the Paris Games 2024 on Thursday. This victory not only added another medal to India's illustrious hockey legacy but also provided an unforgettable moment that has etched itself into the annals of Indian sports history.

The iconic scene unfolded moments after the final hooter, when PR Sreejesh, India's legendary goalkeeper, was overcome with emotion. After an 18-year-long career that saw him earn two Olympic medals, Sreejesh collapsed onto the turf, his relief palpable. But it was what followed that struck a chord with sports fans across the nation.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who had earlier netted both goals for India in the match, joined his teammates in saluting Sreejesh. In a gesture that instantly drew comparisons to another iconic moment in Indian sports, Harmanpreet lifted Sreejesh onto his shoulders, reminiscent of the time when Virat Kohli hoisted Sachin Tendulkar after India's 2011 World Cup win.

The parallel between these two moments wasn’t lost on the fans, who took to social media to celebrate the emotional and historic significance of both events. For many, Harmanpreet carrying Sreejesh echoed the deep respect and camaraderie that marked Kohli's tribute to Tendulkar, symbolizing the passing of a legacy and the enduring spirit of Indian sportsmanship.

India’s bronze in Paris marks the nation’s 13th Olympic medal in men’s hockey, with Harmanpreet’s brace sealing the victory after Spain initially took the lead through captain Marc Miralles’ penalty stroke. This bronze adds to India’s eight golds, three silvers, and four bronzes in Olympic hockey, solidifying their place as one of the sport’s great powerhouses.

As Sreejesh bid farewell to the sport, his illustrious career was celebrated not just for the medals and accolades but for the moments that will forever inspire future generations. The sight of him being carried off the field by his captain will be remembered alongside the image of Tendulkar’s victorious ride on Kohli’s shoulders—a testament to the timeless bond between Indian athletes and their fans.

