    PM Modi dials Indian hockey team after Paris Olympics bronze, Sreejesh & Co chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    The Indian hockey team’s remarkable bronze victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 has ignited widespread celebrations across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reaching out to congratulate the squad.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 9:04 PM IST

    The Indian hockey team’s remarkable bronze victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 has ignited widespread celebrations across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reaching out to congratulate the squad. The team's historic achievement—securing back-to-back Olympic medals—has been hailed as a monumental success in Indian sports history.

    Also read: Sreejesh dances with teammates after India bags Paris Olympics bronze, says decision to retire stays (WATCH)

    In a heartfelt call to the victorious team, PM Modi praised their exceptional determination and skill. He lauded their back-to-back medal achievement, underscoring the historic nature of their feat. Celebrations were further amplified by the team’s exuberant response. During the call from the Prime Minister, goalkeeper Sreejesh and his teammates were seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", reflecting their pride and patriotism. The chant, a powerful symbol of national pride, resonated with fans and was shared widely on social media.

    Earlier today, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the win, noting that India had broken a 41-year medal drought with their Tokyo 2021 bronze and followed it up with another medal in Paris.

    "A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics," Modi expressed on X, formerly Twitter.

    "Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance, and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players," Modi added.

    Legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won India's first individual Olympic gold, also paid tribute to the team’s performance. "The Indian Men's Hockey Team, with courage etched in every stride, you've brought home a bronze medal that shines with the brilliance of gold. Thank you for giving us a moment that will echo in our hearts for generations," Bindra wrote on X.

    Cricketing icon VVS Laxman and Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia echoed similar sentiments. Laxman described the achievement as outstanding, while Punia highlighted the significance of the back-to-back medals, marking a historic milestone after 52 years.

    Sports Minister Maansukh Mandaviya commended the team’s dedication, stating, "Your exceptional performance and teamwork have showcased the best of Indian sports. This victory is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to your dedication."

    Also read: Sreejesh retires with bronze in Paris Olympics: Team bows down, Harmanpreet carries 'Wall' on shoulders| WATCH

    Nita Ambani, sports administrator and IOC member, also congratulated the team, emphasizing their role in reviving Indian hockey’s legacy. "Heartfelt congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning bronze at the Paris Olympics. Your determination, tireless efforts, and unyielding spirit have paved the way for a glorious future," Ambani said.

    The Indian hockey team's victory not only celebrates their success but also marks a significant chapter in Indian sports, reaffirming their place on the global stage.

