    Sreejesh dances with teammates after India bags Paris Olympics bronze, says decision to retire stays (WATCH)

    In an emotional farewell, Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh celebrated India's back-to-back bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a spirited dance alongside his teammates in the dressing room.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 8:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 8:41 PM IST

    In an emotional farewell, Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh celebrated India's back-to-back bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a spirited dance alongside his teammates in the dressing room. The 36-year-old goalkeeper, who is retires from international hockey, made it clear that his decision to step down remains unchanged despite the team's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place play-off on Thursday.

    "I think this is the better way to finish an Olympic Games, with a medal. We are not going home empty-handed, that's a great thing," Sreejesh reflected, relishing the end of his illustrious 18-year career with a medal in hand. His vibrant performance and leadership were pivotal in securing India's second consecutive Olympic bronze—a feat not achieved since 1972.

    After the match, Sreejesh expressed his contentment, stating, "I respect the sentiments of people who may have wanted me to continue. But some decisions are hard, and taking a decision at the right time makes the situation more beautiful." Despite the outpouring of support and calls for him to reconsider, Sreejesh firmly reiterated, "So, my decision stays."

    The goalkeeper, hailed as the 'Great Wall of Indian Hockey,' was instrumental in India's bronze-winning effort in Tokyo 2020 and has now solidified his status as one of the best in Indian hockey history. His crucial saves throughout the tournament, including during intense penalty shoot-outs, were a testament to his skill and dedication.

    Sreejesh's departure marks the end of an era for Indian hockey, with his legacy being celebrated through vibrant post-match celebrations. As he danced with his teammates, the joy of their achievement was palpable, with the bronze medal serving as a fitting finale to his storied career.

    Reflecting on the Tokyo Games, Sreejesh noted, "Tokyo has a special place in my heart. That (bronze) gave us back the confidence that we can win medals in the Olympics." His contribution to the team and the sport will be remembered fondly as he steps away from international competition, leaving behind a lasting impact on Indian hockey.

