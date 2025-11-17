India sealed a dominant win against Pakistan in the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, with sportsmanship stealing the spotlight.

India’s blind women cricketers continued their unbeaten run at the World Cup on Sunday, defeating Pakistan by eight wickets at the Katunayake BOI Grounds in Colombo. The victory, achieved in just 10.2 overs, marked India’s fifth consecutive win of the tournament and secured their place in the semifinals.

Chasing 136, India lost only two wickets as captain Deepika TC struck 45 and Anekha Devi remained unbeaten on 64. Anekha’s fluent knock earned her the Player of the Match award. Pakistan, playing their second game of the event, had earlier been bowled out for 135. Their innings faltered at 23 for 4 before Mehreen Ali’s 66 and Bushra Ashraf’s 44 lifted the total. India’s fielding proved decisive, with seven run-outs tightening the grip on the contest.

Beyond the scoreline, the match carried significance for the spirit displayed between the two sides. Despite no handshake at the toss, players from India and Pakistan greeted each other warmly after the game, setting aside the wider tensions between the nations. The teams even travelled together to the venue on the same bus, exchanging compliments along the way. Pakistan captain Nimra Rafique congratulated India on their win, while Indian skipper Deepika praised Pakistan’s effort.

The gesture stood out in contrast to recent tournaments where sighted Indian and Pakistani teams avoided handshakes. The Indian men’s team had declined to greet Pakistan during the Asia Cup in September, a stance mirrored in the women’s World Cup and again at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. On Sunday, however, the blind women’s sides broke that pattern, applauding each other after the match in a rare display.

How Blind Cricket Is Played and Its Unique Rules

Blind cricket is played with a white plastic ball filled with ball bearings, allowing players to locate it by sound. Teams must include four completely blind players, three who can see up to two metres, and four partially sighted players who can see up to six metres. Batters who are totally blind may use a partially sighted runner, and bowling is underarm.

The tournament, described by organisers as the world’s first Blind Women’s T20 event, began in India before shifting to Sri Lanka for the final stages. Alongside India and Pakistan, teams from Australia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the United States are competing, with the final scheduled for next Sunday in Colombo.

Applause echoed across the near-empty stands as Sri Lanka’s Rupavahini broadcast the match live. Blind officials in Sri Lanka followed the game online by listening to commentary. Indian team manager Shika Shetty hailed the competition as a landmark for visually impaired women, calling it “one of the biggest opportunities for our girls.” Pakistan coach Tahir Mehmood Butt also praised the initiative, noting that players with strong hearing can excel in blind cricket.