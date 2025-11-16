- Home
Shubman Gill was born in Firozpur, Punjab, to Sikh parents on September 8, 1999. In addition to cricket, Gill has supported CEAT, Fiama, Nike, and Gillette. His cosy Punjabi house in Firozpur District has easy access to necessities.
Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 Crore House In Punjab
Explore Shubman Gill's Rs 3.2 crore home in Fazilka, Punjab, including modern design, gorgeous decor, and peaceful living. This exquisite cricketer's home has a large entrance, elegant living room, spa-like baths, a personal gym, and a balcony with great views.
Interiors of Shubman Gill House
Shubman Gill's house embodies a blend of simplicity and refinement. Contemporary wooden furniture, soft and light walls, and stunning décor details adorn the room. This pleasant setting matches his polished and discriminating taste.
Shubman Gill House: Living room
Shubman Gill's living room is the hub of style and comfort. Neutral tones and light-colored walls provide an open, spacious, modern, but pleasant area for relaxing. The trophy wall adjacent to the sofa is one of Shubman Gill's most striking living room highlights.
This wall is a tribute to his cricket achievements. It displays his career honours and souvenirs from his most memorable cricket moments.
Shubman Gill's house: Dining room
The Shubman Gill dining room is warm and simple, welcoming. A sleek oak dining table, lighted by pendant lights, is the focal point of this area. The comfortable, contemporary seats around the table provide a balanced combination of simplicity and sophistication.
Shubman Gill Bedroom
Shubman Gill's bedroom is a peaceful retreat with rich blue and pristine white tones. The space is brightened by white doors and mild lighting and soothed by deep blue walls.
Warm, grounded wood furniture pieces add to the area. This lovely mix of hues and textures creates a classy but inviting atmosphere.
Shubman Gill: Bathroom
White and soft grey tiles give Shubman Gill's bathroom a spa-like feel. Modern and beautiful, the fixtures combine purpose and style. A large mirror adds space and calm.
Gym at Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill's home gym is designed for rigorous exercises, featuring cutting-edge fitness machines and free weights. Large windows let in lots of natural light, energising the room and encouraging exercise.