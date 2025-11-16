Image Credit : Getty

CSK enter the auction with the second‑largest purse of ₹43.4 crore. Their batting unit is expected to revolve around Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, and Dewald Brevis. However, the franchise has lacked experienced Indian batters in the top order over the past two seasons.

With Gaikwad and Samson likely to open, Iyer could slot in perfectly at number three or four. His attacking style and experience make him an ideal fit for CSK’s requirements. If acquired, Iyer alongside Samson could solve the top‑order concerns, while Brevis, Dube, and MS Dhoni provide finishing power.