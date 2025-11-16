3 IPL Teams Likely To Target Venkatesh Iyer In 2026 Auction Including CSK
Venkatesh Iyer could be a major target in the IPL 2026 auction as franchises eye top‑order stability.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK enter the auction with the second‑largest purse of ₹43.4 crore. Their batting unit is expected to revolve around Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, and Dewald Brevis. However, the franchise has lacked experienced Indian batters in the top order over the past two seasons.
With Gaikwad and Samson likely to open, Iyer could slot in perfectly at number three or four. His attacking style and experience make him an ideal fit for CSK’s requirements. If acquired, Iyer alongside Samson could solve the top‑order concerns, while Brevis, Dube, and MS Dhoni provide finishing power.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Iyer has played all his IPL cricket for KKR, including being part of their title‑winning squad in 2024. Despite being released, KKR could still look to bring him back during the 2026 auction. With the largest purse of ₹64.3 crore, the franchise has the resources to make a strong bid.
Iyer was previously picked for ₹23.75 crore, and releasing him may have been a strategic move to reacquire him at a lower price. Currently, KKR’s retained top‑order options include Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine, leaving room for reinforcements. Given his past success with the team, Iyer could be hopeful of another stint with the franchise.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
The defending champions are expected to open with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. At number three, RCB will look for an Indian batter who can provide stability and experience. While Devdutt Padikkal has been retained, his inconsistency could prompt the management to explore alternatives.
Iyer fits the bill as a reliable option at number three. A top order featuring Salt, Kohli, and Iyer, followed by Rajat Patidar and Tim David, would give RCB a formidable batting line‑up. His inclusion could add depth and balance to their already strong roster.