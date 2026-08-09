PM Narendra Modi met India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners from the Glasgow Games at his residence. He interacted with athletes, including boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, and shared the message, 'Jo khelega, woh khilega' (The one who plays, will blossom).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met India's medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at his residence in New Delhi and congratulated the athletes for their performances at the Glasgow Games.

'Jo Khelega, Woh Khilega': PM Modi to Athletes

Soon after the interaction, PM Modi shared a video from the meeting on X with the caption, "Always #Cheer4Bharat." The video featured CWG gold medallist boxer Sakshi Chaudhary alongside other members of India's medal-winning contingent. "Hello friends! This is Sakshi Chaudhary. Today, our honourable Prime Minister has invited us, the Commonwealth Games medalists, and we feel very proud. We are extremely happy to have met him; he is very humble. Sir, would you like to say something?" Sakshi said in the video.

Responding to her, PM Modi said, "Jo khelega, woh khilega" (The one who plays, will blossom). Always cheer for Bharat." Always #Cheer4Bharat. pic.twitter.com/eSjh8o1Ris — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2026 PM Modi then led the medal winners in chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" three times.

India's Medal Tally and Performance Analysis

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

India's fourth-place finish in Glasgow came despite a significantly smaller contingent and a reduced sporting programme compared to Birmingham 2022. India had 122 athletes in Glasgow, compared to 210 in Birmingham, while 30 of the 61 medals won in 2022 had come in sports that were not part of the Glasgow programme.

Despite the reduced opportunities, India maintained its fourth-place position and produced a stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games.

Ahmedabad to Host Centenary Games in 2030

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The flag and baton were handed over to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the closing ceremony.

Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi staged the event in 2010.

With the ceremonial handover now complete, India's attention will turn towards Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. (ANI)