India beat a Sri Lanka XI by six wickets in their WTC warm-up game. Shubman Gill recovered from an injury scare to score 44, Devdutt Padikkal hit a brilliant 142, and Ravindra Jadeja delivered a strong all-round performance.

India put in a strong showing in their only warm-up game ahead of the two-Test ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 207 in the final innings, India secured a convincing six-wicket victory.

The result provided several positives for India as they look to revive their campaign in the race for next year's ICC World Test Championship Final. Here are some positives from the warm-up match:

Positives From the Warm-up Match

Gill quashes injury fears after a hit to finger

India were dealt a major injury scare when Shubman Gill was forced to sit out the first two days of the warm-up fixture against a Sri Lanka XI, as per ICC. Gill suffered a blow to his right ring finger during a training session, with the injury adding to India's growing list of fitness concerns.

However, Gill quickly eased those fears by returning to the field on Day 3 and showing strong form with the bat, scoring 44 off 54 deliveries during the run-chase. India will be hoping the 26-year-old can carry his strong form into the Test series, having crossed the 50-run mark in five of his last six appearances across formats.

Padikkal on the rise

India arrived in Sri Lanka with a question mark over their number three batting position. Sai Sudharsan, who had been in the role over the past year, is doubtful to take part in the Test series due to a toe injury.

However, India's concerns would have been eased considerably after Devdutt Padikkal produced a high-class performance in the first innings. The left-hander smashed a brilliant century off just 121 balls before retiring on 103. He returned later in the day and continued his impressive knock, eventually finishing with 142 runs off 164 balls. Padikkal's performance has strengthened his case for the number three position ahead of the first Test, which begins on August 15.

Jadeja in fine form

Ravindra Jadeja once again showed why he remains one of India's leading all-rounders, making a significant impact with both bat and ball throughout the warm-up match. In the first innings, the 37-year-old was among India's best-performing bowlers, returning impressive figures of 2/64 from his 15 overs.

With the bat, he combined well with Padikkal to put together an important 72-run partnership before going on to score a solid 63 off 117 balls, eventually retiring hurt. Jadeja followed it up with another disciplined spell of 2/33 from seven overs and added 22 off 32 in the final innings before retiring out. His all-round performance once again underlined his importance to the Indian setup, and he is likely to be a key figure if India are to go on and win the series.

WTC Standings and India Squad

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka is: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi. *Subject to fitness clearance. (ANI)